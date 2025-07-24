C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, July 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management today announced the July 2025 cash distributions for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and ETF series of Manulife Mutual Funds, including of Manulife Alternative Mutual Funds (Manulife Funds), that distribute monthly. Unitholders of record at the close of business on July 31, 2025 will receive cash distributions payable on August 15, 2025.

Details of the distribution per unit amounts are as follows:

Manulife ETF/Fund Name Ticker Distribution

Amount (per unit) ($) Distribution

Frequency Manulife Smart Short-Term Bond ETF TERM 0.027306 Monthly Manulife Smart Core Bond ETF BSKT 0.023755 Monthly Manulife Smart Corporate Bond ETF CBND 0.029914 Monthly Manulife Smart Global Bond ETF GBND 0.028349 Monthly Manulife Smart Enhanced Yield ETF CYLD 0.160000 Monthly Manulife Smart U.S. Enhanced Yield ETF - Unhedged UYLD.B 0.160000 Monthly Manulife Smart U.S. Enhanced Yield ETF - US Dollar UYLD.U 0.160000* Monthly Manulife Smart U.S. Enhanced Yield ETF - Hedged UYLD 0.160000 Monthly Manulife Strategic Income Fund – ETF Series STRT 0.040563 Monthly Manulife Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series MCOR 0.030362 Monthly Manulife Dividend Income Fund – ETF Series MDIF 0.025000 Monthly Manulife Alternative Opportunities Fund – ETF Series OPPS 0.029146 Monthly Manulife Strategic Income Plus Fund – ETF Series PLUS 0.058521 Monthly

*Distribution amount ($) in USD.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs) and ETF series. Please read the ETF Facts and prospectus before investing. ETFs and ETF series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Manulife ETFs and ETF series of Manulife Funds are managed by Manulife Investment Management. Manulife Investment Management is a trade name of Manulife Investment Management Limited.

Manulife Alternative Mutual Funds have the ability to invest in asset classes or use investment strategies that are not permitted for conventional mutual funds. The specific strategies that differentiate these alternative mutual funds from conventional mutual funds may include the increased use of derivatives for hedging and non-hedging purposes, the increased ability to sell securities short and the ability to borrow cash to use for investment purposes. If undertaken, these strategies will be used in accordance with the funds' objectives and strategies, and during certain market conditions, may accelerate the pace at which the funds decrease in value.

About Manulife Wealth & Asset Management

As part of Manulife Financial Corporation, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management provides global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to 19 million individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Our mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by empowering people today to invest for a better tomorrow. As a committed partner to our clients and as a responsible steward of investor capital, we offer a heritage of risk management, deep expertise across public and private markets, and comprehensive retirement plan services. We seek to provide better investment and impact outcomes and to help people confidently save and invest for a more secure financial future. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping our customers make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice and insurance for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2024, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 109,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 36 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' in Hong Kong. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

