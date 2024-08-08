C$ unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management has announced the launch of Manulife International Large Cap Fund. Subadvised by Mawer Investment Management, it is a new solution for investors seeking access to a diversified portfolio of large-cap companies located in developed markets outside of Canada and the United States.

Jordy Chilcott, head of retail intermediary distribution, Manulife Investment Management, said, "We are pleased to launch the Manulife International Large Cap Fund. This fund reflects our dedication to providing tailored investment options by offering investors the opportunity to customize their allocations and manage their geographical and large-cap exposures in a way that aligns with their long-term financial goals."

The Manulife International Large Cap Fund seeks to provide investors with the potential for diversification benefits while pursuing above-average long-term risk-adjusted returns. The fund looks to primarily invest in large, established, wealth creating companies bought at discount to their intrinsic value with proven track records and strong management teams, allowing investors to manage their exposure to small- and mid-cap companies. In addition, by focusing on developed markets in Europe, Australasia, and the Far East, with mature capital markets and robust regulatory systems, unintended exposure to emerging markets is mitigated.

Founded in 1974, Mawer Investment Management has a strong global presence and a diverse team, to help power the firm's extensive research capabilities. The team researches more than 800 companies annually, meeting with more than 1,000 firms which helps enable the analysis of markets beyond North America to identify companies with wealth-creating potential.1 Leveraging a systematic, disciplined, bottom-up investment approach, Mawer focuses on investing intentionally to enhance portfolio resilience.

1.Source: Mawer Investment Management, as of June 30, 2024.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

Mawer Investment Management is portfolio sub-advisor to Manulife International Large Cap Fund offered and managed by Manulife Investment Management.

Manulife Funds are managed by Manulife Investment Management Limited. Manulife Investment Management is a trade name of Manulife Investment Management Limited.

Manulife, Manulife Investment Management, Stylized M Design, and Manulife Investment Management & Stylized M Design are trademarks of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company and are used by it, and by its affiliates under license.

