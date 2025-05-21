C$ unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, May 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management announced today it has launched four new ETF series. The new ETF series securities offer access to Manulife Fundamental Equity Fund, Manulife Canadian Equity Class, Manulife Core Plus Bond Fund, and Manulife Dividend Income Fund (the "Manulife Funds"). The Manulife Funds closed their initial offering of ETF series securities and will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange today.

"We're launching additional ETF series to provide even more choice to advisors with the flexibility and intraday liquidity that ETFs series securities can offer," said Jordy Chilcott, Head of Retail Intermediary Distribution, Canada, Manulife Investment Management. "We are excited to bring these investment strategies from our seasoned investment teams in an ETF structure to help advisors customize portfolios with active solutions that best fit their clients' goals and outcomes."

New ETF Series

Manulife Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series (Ticker: MCOR) provides investors exposure to a mix of government and corporate bonds, both investment grade and high yield. This fund takes an active approach to portfolio construction, making it an option for investors looking for a diverse set of bond holdings and optimized returns.





Manulife Fundamental Equity Fund – ETF Series (Ticker: MFUN) provides investors access to both Canadian, U.S., and global equities. This fund focuses on companies exhibiting sustainable business models, predictable cash flows and growing dividends, providing steady income and long-term growth potential.





Manulife Canadian Equity Class – ETF Series (Ticker: MCAN) provides investor access to Canadian equities. This fund focuses on companies exhibiting sustainable business models, predictable cash flows and growing dividends, providing steady income and long-term growth potential.





Manulife Dividend Income Fund – ETF Series (Ticker: MDIF) provides investors with exposure to Canadian, U.S., and global dividend-paying businesses. This portfolio ensures that revenue and earnings come from many different sources, providing access to a fixed monthly income source as well as potential growth.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs) and ETF series. Please read the ETF Facts and prospectus before investing. ETFs and ETF series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Manulife ETFs and ETF series of Manulife Funds are managed by Manulife Investment Management. Manulife Investment Management is a trade name of Manulife Investment Management Limited.

About Manulife Wealth & Asset Management

As part of Manulife Financial Corporation, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management provides global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to 19 million individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Our mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by empowering people today to invest for a better tomorrow. As a committed partner to our clients and as a responsible steward of investor capital, we offer a heritage of risk management, deep expertise across public and private markets, and comprehensive retirement plan services. We seek to provide better investment and impact outcomes and to help people confidently save and invest for a more secure financial future. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

