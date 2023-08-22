Managers Embrace AI, Workers Feel Mixed Depending on Generation and Profession

Survey shows Gen Z and millennials are most likely to use AI to their advantage at work

Automating routine tasks and increasing efficiency are the biggest anticipated benefits

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - The use of generative AI has workers feeling a mixture of emotions about their skills and career prospects, research from talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half shows. According to a survey of more than 1,140 workers in Canada, 27 per cent think generative AI will have a positive impact on their career, compared to 17 per cent who worry it could make their skills obsolete. More than 3 in 10 respondents (32 per cent) feel generative AI will have no impact on their job prospects, and a quarter are unsure.

Attitudes by Generation and Occupation

Worker Optimism Toward AI (CNW Group/Robert Half Canada)

Gen Zers (46 per cent) and millennials (36 per cent) are more optimistic about generative AI than Gen Xers (20 per cent) and baby boomers (16 per cent).

More than 6 in 10 Gen Zers (63 per cent) use or plan to use AI to help with improving their LinkedIn or online profiles, 61 per cent for resume writing and keyword optimization, and 60 per cent for assistance with cover letters, interview preparation, and job searches. This is compared to significantly smaller numbers of millennials, Gen Xers, and baby boomers who use or plan to use generative AI for assistance with their careers.

Technology (38 per cent) and marketing and creative (31 per cent) professionals are most likely to feel that generative AI will create more demand for their skills.

"Generative AI comes with many questions about both its potential and its risks, and it's natural for professionals and businesses to have mixed feelings about its impact", said David King, Senior Managing Director, Robert Half, Canada and South America. "Understanding how it can be leveraged for both workers' and employers' benefit, along with considering its drawbacks, is crucial at this time."

Embracing Generative AI Across Professions

According to the research, workers say the greatest benefits of using generative AI on the job are automating time-consuming tasks (36 per cent) and increasing efficiency and productivity (24 per cent). Many companies see the upside of leveraging generative AI in the workplace, too. In a separate Robert Half survey, managers shared the top ways their teams are using the technology:







Finance and accounting Human resources Administrative and customer

support Streamlining and automating

accounts payable and

receivable processes Evaluating employee

performance Analyzing and categorizing

customer feedback Legal Technology Marketing and creative Drafting documents Processing large volumes

of data to improve system

performance Writing copy for campaigns,

social media and/or

communications



King added: "Being receptive to the potential of generative AI—such as alleviating time-consuming routine tasks and freeing up bandwidth for more stimulating projects—is important. However, it will require the implementation of clear guidelines and best practices to ensure responsible use."

About the Research

The online surveys were developed by Robert Half and conducted by an independent research firm from May 4-30, 2023. They include responses from 1,148 workers 18 and older and 1,373 hiring managers in finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, administrative and customer support, human resources, and other areas at companies with 20 or more employees in Canada.

