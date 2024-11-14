The 2024 LG Holiday Look Book is filled with products and gift inspiration designed to help spark joy this holiday season

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, LG Electronics Canada unveiled the annual LG Holiday Look Book, a curated collection of products and gift-giving inspiration for the upcoming holiday season.

Whether shopping for friends or family – or looking to upgrade your own home – the LG Holiday Look Book has something for everyone on your list. From award-winning monitors and laptops to TVs that create a viewing experience beyond compare, LG's innovative product lineup has it all, helping to make this gift-giving season truly one to remember.

The 2024 LG Holiday Look Book also includes tips and advice from LG partners, including holiday hosting and cleaning tips from cleaning expert and host of Clean My Space on YouTube, Melissa Maker.

"Our mission at LG is to bring innovative products for a better life to Canadians and the LG 2024 Holiday Look Book has been curated with this in mind," said Mr. Kevin Yim, President and CEO of LG Electronics Canada. "Whether you're shopping for friends or family, the gift-giving suggestions in this year's Look Book are designed to spark joy this holiday season."

To view the 2024 LG Holiday Look Book, click here. Products featured in the LG 2024 Holiday Look Book include:

About LG Electronics Canada, Inc.

LG Electronics Canada, Inc. is the Canadian subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $68-billion USD in global sales innovator in technology and manufacturing headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. LG Electronics Canada, with its head office in Toronto, Ontario, is comprised of four business units - Home Appliance, Home Entertainment, Business Solutions and Air Solutions. LG Electronics Canada is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include TVs, audio solutions and portable devices, home appliances, residential and commercial air solutions, computer monitors and laptops, and industry-leading OLED and LED digital display solutions. For more information, please visit lg.ca.

