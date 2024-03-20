Images available here

Groupe Montoni's new offices blend an enjoyable workplace, quality, wellness, services, design and sustainable development in a dynamic and interconnected environment designed and completed by Sid Lee Architecture.

LAVAL, QC, March 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Groupe Montoni and Sid Lee Architecture are proud to unveil the developer's new headquarters, Maison MONTONI. This new space is housed in Espace Montmorency, a recent project in a bustling Laval neighbourhood, developed by MONTONI in collaboration with Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ and Montez Group and designed by Sid Lee Architecture. The new centrepiece of downtown Laval offers a range of services and is connected via a tunnel to the Montréal métro system.

Showcasing Expertise

The MONTONI head office was imagined as a home, inspired by the belief that a company's workplace should reflect its values and culture. The goal is to promote collaboration and wellness at work by providing spaces to socialize, work, and unwind. This philosophy aligns with MONTONI's broader vision for post-pandemic workspace design. MONTONI's dynamic offices are a microcosm, offering employees an inspiring space planned around their day-to-day work.

"We want to offer our team a customized environment that serves as a catalyst for ideas and innovation; a space where people want to go, where they feel at home. Seeing our teams bringing life to these spaces and making them their own makes me proud of what we've been able to create."

– Dario Montoni, President and Founder, Groupe Montoni

LEED Platinum and Gold

The pioneer in sustainable buildings in Canada is leading by example. The developer's forward thinking makes its headquarters a model of sustainable real estate development. The office tower is targeting Platinum LEED Core and Shell certification and is connected to the Espace Montmorency energy loop. This technology is responsible for a major feat—cutting the complex's energy consumption by more than half and reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by nearly 90%. Gold LEED CI (commercial interiors) certification is targeted for the interior of the MONTONI offices.

WiredScore

The Espace Montmorency office tower also earned a WiredScore Silver certification. WiredScore is the first company to certify building technology and sets the global standard for connectivity in the built world.

WELL

Lastly, the MONTONI offices are targeting WELL certification, which is intended to create an integrated environment that improves its occupants' nutrition, physical fitness, mood, sleep and performance. The reference in occupational health and wellness, WELL is based on seven key pillars—air, water, nourishment, light, movement, comfort and mind.

Architectural Design

Sid Lee Architecture drew inspiration from the codes of the construction industry to design MONTONI's new headquarters. Translated in the use of concrete, aluminum, exposed structures, and a series of finishings including high-visibility orange powder coats, the design principle pairs with the architecture to showcase SLA's expertise.

Transparency and Interconnection

A curved aluminum counter custom designed by Sid Lee Architecture greets team members and guests as they enter the lobby of the developer's headquarters which occupy the second and third floors of the office tower at Espace Montmorency. This mechanical object adds an industrial accent to the space while a VR (virtual reality) dome offers visitors a tour of the developer's projects. Near the entrance, large wells provide a view of the different levels, enhancing a sense of interconnection between the space's different functions. Two floating staircases connect the levels, their glass encasing creating an expansive effect. The first is suspended from a black steel frame and the other is made of concrete and supported by a steel structure. To unify the disparate elements, a walnut-panelled ceiling and Venetian plaster walls add a touch of warm texture to the raw minerality of the offices.

"We drew inspiration from the codes of the construction industry in creating the new offices. Guided by the builder's innovative approach, every aspect of our design reflects our commitment to crafting offices that are unique, and honouring of our client's legacy."

– Jean Pelland, Architect and Senior Partner, Sid Lee Architecture



The Agora

The Agora on the second floor serves as a gathering space for team members to eat, relax and mingle. Full-height windows and an impressive staircase suspended above a lush garden and movable platforms allow employees to take full advantage of the relaxed atmosphere. A few steps away, teams can enjoy a moment on a balcony terrace overlooking the complex's flourishing outdoor courtyard.

The kitchen area is divided into two distinct spaces. The main kitchen visible from the Agora showcases gorgeous matte-black and olive-green made in Italy furniture as well as bespoke walnut and aluminum counters designed by SLA. A sculptural light fixture designed to resemble steel construction scaffolding floats above bright orange stools. Tucked behind a wall of blue lacquered cabinets, the second communal kitchen was designed to reflect MONTONI's sense of hospitality.

Maison MONTONI

Similar to a home, the headquarters are built to create spaces for socializing, collaborating, unwinding, learning and refuelling. Collaborative work areas dot the space while each individual workstation can be adjusted for seated or standing work. Frame-like structures interlock to accommodate electrical and mechanical components while dividing and organizing the space. Small areas for employee coffee breaks are interspersed with informal meeting spaces. A training room, gym, multimedia room and conference rooms are also available to the team. With its focus on the wellness of its users, Maison MONTONI by Sid Lee Architecture epitomizes the office for our times.

Fact sheet

Location: Espace Montmorency, Laval

Client: MONTONI

Architect: Sid Lee Architecture

Area: 42,000 square feet

Electromechanical engineer: Navada

Structural engineer: SDK et associés

General lighting: edp

Sculptural lighting: Lambert & Fils

Venetian plaster: Venosa Interiors

Interior systems: Rhema

Furniture and glass partitions: Cime Décor

Photographs: Alex Lesage and David Boyer

About MONTONI

A pioneer of sustainable building in Canada, MONTONI develops, builds and manages real estate projects at the leading edge of design, performance, urban planning and occupant wellness. Its fundamental purpose is to create value for its clients, the environment and the community. To date, MONTONI has completed more than 700 projects representing over 30 million square feet of industrial, commercial, institutional and residential construction, with another 25 million square feet under development—an impressive portfolio of properties across Québec.

Proudly holding the title of one of Canada's Best-Managed Companies for nearly 25 years, MONTONI has committed to making ESG criteria a permanent strategic reflex. It has completed more than 4.2 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and, among projects under way, is targeting LEED certification for close to 7 million square feet. Additionally, it is in the process of acquiring zero-carbon building (ZCB) certification for nearly 2 million square feet.

MONTONI's ambition is to build the real estate heritage of tomorrow that will be a source of pride for future generations.

About Sid Lee Architecture

Sid Lee Architecture is an affiliate of Sid Lee creative agency. The firm was founded by architects and urban designers Jean Pelland and Martin Leblanc, business partners since 1999. Today, the pair leads a multidisciplinary team of 70 professionals from the fields of urban planning, architecture, and interior design. Since 2015, Sid Lee Architecture has been a member of kyu, a collective of creative companies established by Hakuhodo DY Holdings.

