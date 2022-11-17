TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced that several of its funds have won 2022 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, including six mutual fund awards and one exchange traded fund (ETF) award, in categories that span Canadian Equity, Natural Resources, Global Fixed Income and more.

For over 30 years, The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards annually reward funds and fund managers that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers based on fund data and proprietary quantitative methodology.

"It's an honour to have so many of our funds recognized year after year by the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards," said Luke Gould, President and CEO, Mackenzie Investments. "I would like to congratulate our incredibly talented team of portfolio managers across Mackenzie's investment boutiques for their passion and dedication to being exceptional stewards of our clients' investments and for helping to create a more invested world for Canadians."

The following funds earned 2022 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards:

Award Category Fund Name Fund Management Team Ten-year performance (Canadian Equity Balanced) Mackenzie Canadian Growth Balanced Fund1 (Series F) Mackenzie Bluewater Team: David Arpin, Dina DeGeer, Shah Khan Mackenzie Fixed Income Team: Konstantin Boehmer, Dan Cooper, Mark Hamlin, Steve Locke, Todd Mattina, Movin Mokbel, Felix Wong Mackenzie Multi-Asset Strategies Team: Nelson Arruda, Todd Mattina Ten-year performance (Canadian Focused Equity) Mackenzie Canadian Growth Fund2 (Series F) Mackenzie Bluewater Team: David Arpin, Dina DeGeer, Shah Khan, Hui Wang Three-year performance (Global Small/Mid Cap Equity) Mackenzie Greenchip Global Environmental All Cap Fund (Series PWX) Mackenzie Greenchip Team: John A. Cook, Gregory Payne Ten-year performance (Natural Resources Equity) Mackenzie Global Resources Fund II (Series F U$) Mackenzie Resource Team: Benoit Gervais, Onno Rutten Ten-year performance (Precious Metals Equity) Mackenzie Precious Metals Fund (Series F U$) Mackenzie Resource Team: Benoit Gervais, Onno Rutten Five-year performance (US Small/Mid Cap Equity) Mackenzie US Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund (Series F) Mackenzie Growth Team: Sonny Aggarwal, John Lumbers, Phil Taller Three-year performance (Global Fixed Income) Mackenzie US TIPS Index ETF (CAD-hedged) Mackenzie Fixed Income Team: Konstantin Boehmer, Jeff Li

1. Effective September 29, 2022, the "Mackenzie Canadian Growth Balanced Fund" name has been changed to "Mackenzie Bluewater Canadian Growth Balanced Fund." 2. Effective September 29, 2022, the "Mackenzie Canadian Growth Fund" name has been changed to "Mackenzie Bluewater Canadian Growth Fund."

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Mackenzie Canadian Growth Balanced Fund (Series F) was awarded the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2022 Winner for Best Canadian Equity Balanced Fund Over Ten Years, out of 42 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended September 30, 2022 is as follows: -8.8% (1 year), 4.3% (3 years), 6.0% (5 years), 9.3% (10 years) and 7.1% (since inception in December 1999).

Mackenzie Canadian Growth Fund (Series F) was awarded the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2022 Winner for Best Canadian Focused Equity Over Ten Years, out of 57 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended September 30, 2022 is as follows: -8.6% (1 year), 7.2% (3 years), 8.4% (5 years), 12.6% (10 years) and 8.9% (since inception in December 1999).

Mackenzie Greenchip Global Environmental All Cap Fund (Series PWX) was awarded the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2022 Winner for Best Global Small/Mid Cap Equity over Three Years, out of 31 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended September 30, 2022 is as follows: -10.9% (1 year), 19.9% (3 years) and 19.2% (since inception in October 2018).

Mackenzie Global Resources Fund II (Series F U$) was awarded the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2022 Winner for Best Natural Resources Equity Fund Over Ten Years, out of 20 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended September 30, 2022 is as follows: 6.2% (1 year), 17.5% (3 years), 9.1% (5 years), 3.1% (10 years) and -0.7% (since inception in December 2007).

Mackenzie Precious Metals Fund (Series F U$) was awarded the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2022 Winner for Best Precious Metals Equity Fund Over Ten Years, out of 11 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended September 30, 2022 is as follows: -17.0% (1 year), 5.5% (3 years), 6.5% (5 years), -2.1% (10 years) and -0.2% (since inception in December 2007).

Mackenzie US Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund (Series F) was awarded the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2022 Winner for Best US Small/Mid Cap Equity Over Three Years, out of 23 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended September 30, 2022 is as follows: -13.7% (1 year), 4.7% (3 years), 9.7% (5 years), 13.4% (10 years) and 10.6% (since inception in January 2003).

Mackenzie US TIPS Index ETF (CAD Hedged) was awarded the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2022 Winner for Best Global Fixed Income ETF Over Three Years, out of 22 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended September 30, 2022 is as follows: -11.7% (1 year), 0.3% (3 years) and 1.5% (since inception in January 2018).

For more information about Mackenzie Investments and their funds, please visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments is a leading investment management firm with $185.0 billion in assets under management as of October 31, 2022. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

About Refinitiv Lipper Awards

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.

