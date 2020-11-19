TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced that its investment management team has earned five 2020 Refinitiv Lipper Awards, including the prestigious Canada ETF Award for Best Equity Group (Three Year).

For more than three decades, the Refinitiv Lipper Awards have recognized funds and fund management firms for consistently strong risk-adjusted three-, five-, and ten-year performance relative to their peers based on quantitative, proprietary methodology. Six fund families also receive Asset Class Group Awards for their superior firm-wide results.

"I'd like to congratulate our entire fund management team for their outstanding efforts during what's been a very challenging year for all Canadians." said Barry McInerney, President and CEO, Mackenzie Investments. "Their hard work and commitment reflect our ongoing focus on providing investors with access to an extensive line-up of innovative solutions that deliver strong performance. I'm particularly proud of the tremendous effort and focus our ETF team has demonstrated to earn this year's Group Equity Award."

Mr. McInerney explained that Mackenzie leverages its global presence and expertise to develop and engineer ETFs that are domiciled in Canada and that are specifically designed for the Canadian investor. The firm's comprehensive suite of 41 Canadian-listed ETFs span active, strategic beta and index solutions and has grown to more than $7.5 billion in AUM[1] in just over four years.

The following Mackenzie funds were recognized:

Award Fund Name Fund Management Team Three-year performance (Canadian Equity Balanced) Mackenzie Canadian

Growth Balanced Fund - Series A Dina DeGeer, David Arpin, Shah Khan, Steve Locke, Felix Wong, Konstantin Boehmer, Dan Cooper, Movin Mokbel, Nelson Arruda, Todd Mattina Five-year performance (Canadian

Equity Balanced) 10-year performance (Canadian

Equity Balanced) 10-year performance (Precious Metals Equity) Mackenzie Precious Metals Class - Series A Benoit Gervais, Onno Rutten Canada ETF Group Award for Best Group Over Past Three Years, Equity Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Canada Index ETF (MKC) Mathew Cardillo, Doug Kean Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed Index ETF (MWD) Mathew Cardillo, Doug Kean Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed ex North America Index ETF (MXU) Mathew Cardillo, Doug Kean Mackenzie Maximum Diversification US Index ETF (MUS) Mathew Cardillo, Doug Kean

____________________________ 1 As of August 31, 2020

The Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Index ETFs are based on the TOBAM Maximum Diversification Index Series created by TOBAM, a Paris-based asset management firm.

Mackenzie Canadian Growth Balanced Fund (Series A) was awarded the 2020 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards Trophy for best three-year performance in the Canadian Equity Balanced category for the period ended July 31, 2020, out of a total of 51 funds, the 2020 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards Certificate for best five-year performance in the Canadian Equity Balanced category for the period ended July 31, 2020, out of a total of 49 funds and the 2020 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards Certificate for best 10-year performance in the Canadian Equity Balanced category for the period ended July 31, 2020, out of a total of 39 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended October 30, 2020 is as follows: 7.1% (1 year), 5.9% (3 years), 7.1% (5 years), 7.8% (10 years) and 6.8% (since inception in November 1996).

Mackenzie Precious Metals Class (Series A) was awarded the 2020 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards certificate for best 10-year performance in the Precious Metals Equity category for the period ended July 31, 2020, out of a total of 11 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended October 30, 2020 is as follows: 53.9% (1 year), 26.2% (3 years), 25.2% (5 years), 2.3% (10 years) and 12.0% (since inception in October 2000).

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Canada Index ETF (MKC) was awarded the 2020 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards Canada ETF Group Award for Best Group Over Past Three Years, Equity. Performance for the fund for the period ended October 31, 2020 is as follows: 3.1% (1 year), 4.3% (3 years) and 6.3% (since inception in June 2016).

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Development Index ETF (MWD) was awarded the 2020 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards Canada ETF Group Award for Best Group Over Past Three Years, Equity. Performance for the fund for the period ended October 31, 2020 is as follows: 8.5% (1 year), 7.5% (3 years), 7.9% (since inception in September 2016).

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed ex North America Index ETF (MXU) was awarded the 2020 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards Canada ETF Group Award for Best Group Over Past Three Years, Equity. Performance for the fund for the period ended October 31, 2020 is as follows: 2.9% (1 year), 1.7% (3 years), 4.0% (since inception in September 2016)

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification US Index ETF (MUS) was awarded the 2020 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards Canada ETF Group Award for Best Group Over Past Three Years, Equity. Performance for the fund for the period ended October 31, 2020 is as follows: 13.2% (1 year), 11.3% (3 years), 11.5% (since inception in June 2016)

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $144.5 billion in assets under management as of October 31, 2020. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $193 billion in total assets under management as of October 31, 2020. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

About Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards

For more than 30 years and in over 17 countries worldwide, the highly-respected Refinitiv Lipper Awards have honoured funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers and focus the investment world on top-funds. The merit of the winners is based on entirely objective, quantitative criteria. This coupled with the unmatched depth of fund data, results in a unique level of prestige and ensures the award has lasting value. Renowned fund data and proprietary methodology is the foundation of this prestigious award qualification, recognizing excellence in fund management. Find out more at www.lipperfundawards.com.

Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, ©2020 Refinitiv. All rights reserved. Used under license.

