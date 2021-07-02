TORONTO, July 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Financial Corporation ("Mackenzie") today announced changes to Mackenzie CL US All Cap Growth LP (the "Fund").

The Mackenzie CL LP Funds (including the Fund), were created to facilitate the tax deferred reorganization of seven Mackenzie/Canada Life shared shelf trust funds. Now that five of such reorganizations are complete, Mackenzie is re-purposing the Fund such that it can be used for the proposed reorganization of Mackenzie Global Resource Fund which is subject to approval by impacted investors on or about August 20, 2021.

Effective July 2, 2021, the Fund's name was changed to Mackenzie CL Global Resource LP, its investment objectives and strategies were updated to align with Mackenzie Global Resource Fund, and The Putnam Advisor Company, LLC was removed as its sub-advisor. The Fund is not available to outside investors, with the exception of subscriptions by Canada Life Global Resources Fund and Mackenzie Global Resource Fund in connection with its reorganization.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments is a leading investment management firm with $197.3 billion in assets under management as of May 31, 2021. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

