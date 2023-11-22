Mackenzie US Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund and Mackenzie US Small-Mid Cap Growth Currency Neutral Fund will now be accessible to new investors, enhancing access to potential growth opportunities

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the immediate removal of its soft-cap on the Mackenzie US Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund and the Mackenzie US Small-Mid Cap Growth Currency Neutral Fund ("the Funds"), effectively opening the Funds to new investments.

The Funds were soft-capped on October 29, 2020 due to capacity constraints. Under the soft-cap, advisors were not able to make purchases into the Funds for new investors. Mackenzie has closely monitored the capacity of the Funds and has determined that now is the appropriate time to open them to new investment.

"We're pleased to be able to once again make these Funds available to investors who have been eagerly awaiting this opportunity," said Kristi Ashcroft, EVP, Products and Solutions, Mackenzie Investments. "Opening the Funds to new investments will provide more investors with enhanced access to strong growth potential in the U.S. small-mid cap space."

The Funds are managed by the Mackenzie Growth Team ("the Team") and generally seek to invest in high-quality, innovative, secular growth businesses with an initial market capitalization of greater than $500 million at the time of initial investment by the Fund. The Team, which is lead by Phil Taller, SVP, Portfolio Manager, also manages the following funds: Mackenzie US Mid Cap Opportunities, Mackenzie USD US Mid Cap Opportunities and Mackenzie US Mid Cap Opportunities Currency Neutral Funds.

