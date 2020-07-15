Six funds will be renamed to reflect changes in strategy

TORONTO, July 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced it has changed the strategy on its suite of TOBAM mutual funds to provide investors with enhanced market exposure.

To further increase diversification, each fund will now invest substantially all its assets to track its associated TOBAM index. Through employing their Maximum Diversification® approach, each TOBAM index aims to create a more diversified portfolio relative to the market capitalization weighted benchmarks.

As a result of this strategy change, six funds will be renamed effective today:

Former Name of Fund New Name of Fund Mackenzie High Diversification Emerging Markets Equity Fund Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Emerging Markets Index Fund Mackenzie High Diversification Canadian Equity Class Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Canada Index Class Mackenzie High Diversification Global Equity Fund Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed Index Fund Mackenzie High Diversification European Equity Fund Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Developed Europe Index Fund Mackenzie High Diversification US Equity Fund Mackenzie Maximum Diversification US Index Fund Mackenzie High Diversification International Equity Fund Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed ex North America Index Fund

No action is required by investors.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments was founded in 1967, and is a leading investment management firm providing investment advisory and related services. With $140.4 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2020, Mackenzie Investments distributes its investment services through multiple distribution channels to both retail and institutional investors. Mackenzie Investments is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's premier financial services companies with $165.4 billion in total assets under management as of June 30, 2020. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

About TOBAM

TOBAM is an asset management company offering innovative investment capabilities designed to increase diversification. Its mission is to provide rational and professional solutions to long term investors in the context of efficient (i.e. unforecastable) markets. The Maximum Diversification® approach, TOBAM's flagship investment process founded in 2006, is supported by original, patented research and a mathematical definition of diversification and provides clients with diversified core exposure, in both the equity and fixed income markets. The company manages US$7.3 billion (as of June 2020) in Equities, Fixed Income and Multi-Asset strategies. The team is composed of 47 professionals from 18 different nationalities.

