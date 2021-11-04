Expanding its partnership with award-winning asset manager TOBAM, Mackenzie's Maximum Diversification Global Multi-Asset Fund offers potential for strong returns with reduced volatility

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today introduced Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Global Multi-Asset Fund ("the Fund"). The launch further expands its suite of Maximum Diversification® portfolio solutions offered in partnership with sub-advisor TOBAM, an award-winning Paris-based asset manager with a unique investment philosophy and proprietary mathematical approach that finds value in diversification.

"We know many Canadians are interested in adding digital assets to their portfolios, yet may feel they don't have the needed expertise in this area. So, Mackenzie is thrilled to help by leveraging our relationship with the expert team at TOBAM to offer Canadians this unique investment opportunity," said Kristi Ashcroft, Head of Product, Mackenzie Investments.

Ms. Ashcroft noted that, as the first to launch a Bitcoin Fund in Europe in 2017, TOBAM believes cryptocurrencies have an important role to play in portfolio construction. Their investment philosophy of optimizing the risk-return relationship by measuring and maximizing the diversification of a portfolio is particularly well suited to introducing exposure to the emerging class of digital assets such as cryptocurrencies.

The Fund will have exposure to global equity and fixed income securities, each ranging between 40 to 60 per cent allocation, through investing in other Mackenzie-TOBAM products. The fixed income allocation is focused on investment grade and high yield credit. The Fund will initially gain exposure to cryptocurrency through an allocation to both Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, with a maximum allocation of 10 per cent. This will be regularly rebalanced to maintain the risk profile of the portfolio.

"Incorporating cryptocurrency into a portfolio using TOBAM's award-winning Maximum Diversification® methodology is an innovative means to help Canadians meet their investment goals as markets and investment opportunities evolve," concluded Ms. Ashcroft.

