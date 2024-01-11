Ski communities across Canada will compete for the chance to win a $100,000 top prize to invest in their hills

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the launch of its fourth annual Mackenzie Top Peak ("Top Peak") competition, which celebrates and recognizes the most invested ski communities across Canada, and seeks to identify one special ski community that exemplifies the Top Peak mantra: "Be Invested. On and Off the Hill." Building on the success of previous years, this season's edition features a revamped prizing structure that will encourage communities to consider environmentally conscious upgrades for their ski hills.

Top Peak encourages teams across the country to showcase their dedication to their hills through engaging social media challenges, while offering Canadians an opportunity to vote for who they believe is Canada's most invested ski community. The winning ski community will take home $100,000 to invest in upgrades for their hills. This year, judges may issue bonus points for communities that can demonstrate how they are putting the planet first with environmentally mindful projects to help their hill be more sustainable. The second and third placing teams will earn $20,000 and $10,000, respectively, to invest in their hills.

"With this year's Mackenzie Top Peak competition, we're celebrating the magic and wonder of the ski season while encouraging Canadians to think about a sustainable future for the sport they love," said Luke Gould, President & CEO of Mackenzie Investments. "Top Peak is not just a competition, but also a rallying cry to encourage communities to think about skiing through a sustainability lens. We want skiers coast-to-coast to champion environmentally conscious initiatives to help ensure they can be invested in their favourite winter sport for generations to come."

How to Participate in Mackenzie Top Peak:

Registration is Now Open: Local ski community leaders can now visit the Top Peak website to register a team to represent their hill and identify the sustainability cause that they hope to achieve with the prize money. Complete contest Rules and Regulations can be found on the Top Peak website. Nominate & Rally Period: Until February 4 , each registered team will compete in a series of four social media challenges with a special focus on sustainability. To earn points, photos and videos can be shared of their team actively participating in the challenge, while including the Top Peak hashtag. All activities must follow any requirement indicated by each challenge. Canada Votes Period: On February 5 , the top ten teams will be announced. From February 5 – March 3 , Canadians will have a chance to vote for the top three. On March 4 , the top three teams will be announced. A panel of celebrity judges will then select a winner from the top three teams based on points earned through nominations and social challenges and each teams' individual creativity, engagement and sustainable or eco-initiative. Winner Announcement: On March 9 , the winning hill will be announced live on CBC and CBC Gem during CBC Sports Presents and will receive a $100,000 grand prize to enhance the sustainability of their ski community.

Last season's Top Peak contest was won by White Hills Resort in Clarenville, Newfoundland. White Hills used the $100,000 grand prize to improve their guest experience, attract more visitors to their community and grow the love for the sport across the region.

Since its inception in 2021, the annual Mackenzie Top Peak competition has awarded more than $300,000 to deserving ski communities coast-to-coast to invest in their local hills and communities.

Mackenzie Investments is a proud and long-standing supporter of snow sports in Canada, with more than 30 years of investments in ski communities from across the country. Through partnerships with organizations that include Alpine Canada Alpin, Alpine Ontario Alpin, Ski Quebec Alpin and the Mackenzie Investments Canada Ski Hall of Fame & Museum, Mackenzie champions ski athletes and helps new generations reach the podium through support for parents, coaches, ski clubs and mentorship programs.

To register or find more information about the 2024 Mackenzie Top Peak competition, please visit http://www.mackenzietoppeak.ca.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $195.7 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $240 billion in total assets under management as of December 31, 2023. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

SOURCE Mackenzie Investments

For further information: English Media Inquiries: Hilary Bassett, 416-951-7558, [email protected]; French Media Inquiries, Kim Tran, 514-217-1684, [email protected]