Mackenzie Investments Launches 2nd Annual "Mackenzie Top Peak" Ski Community Contest

National contest offers Canadian ski communities a chance to win $50,000 towards a community investment project

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the return of Mackenzie Top Peak, a call to action for Canadian ski communities to show their spirit through fun and safe social media activities and bring skiers together to rally around their hills.

Mackenzie is searching for one special ski community that exemplifies the Top Peak mantra: "Be Invested. On and Off the Hill." This year's program offers a hybrid model of live programming in an effort to rally Canadian ski communities for a chance to win $50,000 to put towards a local, community initiative – not to mention bragging rights for winning the coveted Mackenzie Top Peak "Crown".

Mackenzie will offer secondary prizes, including $500 to $1,000 in contributions to Registered Education Savings Plans ("RESPs") and Registered Retirement Savings Plans ("RRSPs") through a series of on-hill and off-hill activations.

"We're thrilled to launch the second edition of the Top Peak program during a season that is expected to see skiers across the country return to the slopes in force," said Barry McInerney, President & CEO, Mackenzie Investments. "Our communities have come together and persevered through the roller coaster of the last two ski seasons, and that's reason to celebrate and engage in some friendly competition."

Beginning February 25th, 2022, Mackenzie Top Peak will ask skiers to participate in engaging challenges. On the hill, skiers can snap a photo with an oversized contest logo atop some of the country's most iconic peaks and get the chance to uncover a "golden ticket" within branded ski buffs. Mackenzie Ambassadors at select ski hills will hand out the Mackenzie buffs, with a select few containing a special golden message, offering up to $1,000 towards a RESP or RRSP from Mackenzie.

How to Participate in Top Peak:

Register - As of December 27, 2021 , ski communities are encouraged to visit the Top Peak website and register a community team and identify a local cause the prize money will be used for, from better equipment and improved access, to expanded programs and lessons. Rally - Beginning February 25, 2022 , each registered hill will have one or more teams working together to earn points through social challenges such as "skip the chairlift" to get that extra boost of exercise. Photos and videos can be shared of their team actively supporting or giving back to their community. Of course, all activities must be done safely and follow all local restrictions and government mandated protocols. Win: The contest wraps up on March 27, 2022 . Mackenzie's panel of celebrity judges will review each Top Peak team and pick a winner based on points, a voting component, and creativity. On April 5, 2022 , the winning hill will be announced and receive a $50,000 grand prize to better their local ski community.

Last season, the team from Mont Ste-Marie, QC, was awarded the top prize by Mackenzie and invested $50,000 to improve public access to its ski hill, expanding the children's racing program and enhancing safety and hill facilities.

Mackenzie Investments has been a proud supporter of Canadian snow sports for more than 20 years. The firm invests in athletes and para-athletes from young amateurs on the hill, to Olympic and World Cup champions competing on the world stage. Mackenzie also supports parents, coaches, clubs and communities through partnerships with Alpine Canada, Alpine Ontario, a youth racing program (the U10 Escarpment Series) and Freestyle Canada.

For more information, or to register, please visit www.mackenzietoppeak.ca.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments is a leading investment management firm with $205 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2021. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

