Mackenzie ChinaAMC All China Bond Fund provides investors access to growing Chinese bond market

Mackenzie ChinaAMC Multi-Asset Fund offers increased diversification and strong long-term growth potential

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Furthering its commitment to offer Canadian investors expanded access to the strong growth taking place in China, Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the launch of Mackenzie ChinaAMC All China Bond Fund and Mackenzie ChinaAMC Multi-Asset Fund ("the Funds"). The Funds will be sub-advised by China Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("ChinaAMC").

"We're proud to offer Canadian investors these two unique opportunities to take advantage of the significant growth that continues to take place in China," said Barry McInerney, President & CEO, Mackenzie Investments. "The Chinese bond market, at more than $20 trillion and growing, is now the second largest in the world and is simply too big to ignore, while the strong growth and diversification of China's equity markets continue to represent attractive investment opportunities."

Mackenzie ChinaAMC All China Bond Fund

Mackenzie ChinaAMC All China Bond Fund seeks to generate above average income for investors with the potential for long-term capital growth by investing in China's fixed income markets, primarily in a diversified portfolio of Chinese fixed-income securities of any size, issued by companies and governments.

Using a comprehensive selection process, the Fund will invest in a variety of fixed income issues, including central government and policy bank issues, corporates, short-term bank deposits, local government funding vehicles, real estate company issues, state owned enterprises and financials.

Mackenzie ChinaAMC Multi-Asset Fund

Mackenzie ChinaAMC Multi-Asset Fund, which is a first-of-its-kind for Canada, is an all-in-one solution for those seeking exposure to China. By investing in both fixed income and equity markets, the Fund offers the potential for favourable long term asset growth with high yield potential and the diversification benefits of low correlation to other markets.

The Fund provides exposure to the Chinese equity market (60 to 90 per cent composition) and to the Chinese fixed income market (10 to 40 per cent composition). ChinaAMC will adjust the percentage of the Fund invested in each asset class to achieve the best outcomes based on changes in market outlook.

Sub-advisor ChinaAMC, with more than $330 billion CAD in assets under management, is one of the largest and most established asset management firms in China and is partly owned by Mackenzie. It provides a full range of services to more than 180 million retail and institutional investors in China, covering equity, fixed income, money markets and more, and has a proven track record across all asset classes.

"ChinaAMC has a strong investment team with deep expertise and insight into local markets, companies and regulations," said Kristi Ashcroft, Head of Product, Mackenzie Investments. "We're thrilled to once again leverage our extensive relationship with them to offer Canadians unique opportunities to tap into this dynamic economy."

For more information about Mackenzie Investments and their funds, please visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments is a leading investment management firm with $203.3 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2021. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

SOURCE Mackenzie Investments

For further information: Nini Krishnappa, IGM Financial, 647-828-2553, [email protected]