New ETFs will span three key areas: premium beta, asset allocation and alternatives

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the upcoming launch of nine (9) new Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) that broaden choice for investors. In addition, the firm is introducing USD units on the Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF and Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF.

The new ETFs will span three key areas, including premium beta, asset allocation and alternatives. The ETFs are expected to begin trading when the markets open on the following dates:

ETF name Ticker

Symbol Management

Fee Target Listing

Date Mackenzie U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QUB 0.15% September 24 Mackenzie Developed ex-North America Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QDXB 0.30% September 24 Mackenzie Developed Markets Real Estate Index ETF QRET 0.40% September 24 Mackenzie Global Fixed Income Allocation ETF MGAB 0.25% September 29 Mackenzie Balanced Allocation ETF MBAL 0.17% September 29 Mackenzie Conservative Allocation ETF MCON 0.17% September 29 Mackenzie Growth Allocation ETF MGRW 0.17% September 29 Mackenzie Global Infrastructure Index ETF QINF 0.40% September 30 Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF (CAD Units and USD Units) MDVD MDVD.U 0.25% September 30 Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (USD Units) QUU.U 0.06% September 30

"We're committed to providing Canadian investors and financial advisors with simple, effective building blocks to help them construct diversified portfolios," said Michael Cooke, Senior Vice-President and Head of ETFs at Mackenzie Investments.

Mr. Cooke noted that the new ETFs are well-suited to address current investor needs, including access to cost-effective and potential tax efficient solutions, and enhanced exposure to sectors such as real estate and infrastructure to help with portfolio diversification.

With the introduction of these new offerings, Mackenzie's comprehensive suite of ETFs now stands at 41 Canadian-listed ETFs and spans active, strategic beta and index solutions. The firm's ETF business has grown to more than $7.5 billion in assets under management1 in just over four years.

"We're excited to be adding to our existing lineup of ETF solutions made for Canadians, by Canadians. Canadian domiciled ETFs can provide numerous advantages, including potential tax efficiencies and an ability to more effectively address the often-unique needs of local investors," concluded Mr. Cooke.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $147 billion in assets under management as of August 31, 2020. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $173 billion in total assets under management as of August 31, 2020. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com



1 As of August 31, 2020

