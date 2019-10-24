Mackenzie Investments Introduces Canada's First Local Currency Emerging Markets Bond ETF

Mackenzie Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond Index ETF provides investors

with opportunity to access growth in emerging markets through local currencies

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the launch of Mackenzie Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond Index ETF, a new exchange traded fund (ETF) which seeks to provide Canadian investors with the opportunity to access the strong growth and diversification benefits of investing in emerging markets.

This new ETF is the first of its kind in Canada and carries a management fee of 0.45 per cent- which is currently one of the lowest among Canadian-domiciled emerging markets bond ETFs. Further, the ETF provides strong currency diversification opportunities.

"Improved debt dynamics within emerging countries, and a positive long-term outlook for emerging markets as a whole, combine to make this asset class a particularly attractive one for investors seeking to diversify and grow their portfolios," said Michael Cooke, Senior VP and Head of ETFs, Mackenzie Investments.

Mr. Cooke noted that Mackenzie Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond Index ETF will provide investors with strong investment opportunities given that almost 90 per cent of emerging market bonds (approximately US $21.6 trillion) are denominated in local currency.

Mackenzie Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond Index ETF will seek to replicate the performance of the Solactive EM Local Currency Government Bond Select NTR Index. It is the latest addition to the firm's comprehensive suite of Active, Strategic Beta and Traditional Index ETFs which offer investors and advisors innovative choices for building diversified portfolios.

The initial offering of the ETF has closed and the ETF will begin trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the ticker symbol QEBL.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments was founded in 1967, and is a leading investment management firm providing investment advisory and related services. With $137.8 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2019, Mackenzie Investments distributes its investment services through multiple distribution channels to both retail and institutional investors. Mackenzie Investments is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's premier financial services companies with $162.5 billion in total assets under management as of September 30, 2019. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

Solactive AG

The Mackenzie Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond Index ETF is not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Index, Index trade mark and/or the Index Price at any time or in any other respect. The Solactive EM Local Currency Government Bond Select NTR Index is calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Index is calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards the Issuer, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Index to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the Mackenzie Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond Index ETF. Neither publication of the Index by Solactive AG nor the licensing of the Index or Index trade mark for the purpose of use in connection with the Mackenzie Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond Index ETF constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in said Mackenzie Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond Index ETF nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in the Mackenzie Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond Index ETF).

