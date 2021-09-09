Firm's second ESG-focussed investment team launches its first two mutual fund offerings

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - To further its stated purpose of creating a more invested world together and building a more responsible, sustainable future for all, Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the launch of its latest investment boutique, Mackenzie Betterworld.

Mackenzie Betterworld is the firm's second investment boutique (joining the Mackenzie Greenchip Team) that focuses exclusively on providing Canadian investors and advisors with industry-leading solutions centered on sustainable objectives and that incorporate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors.

Led by veteran Portfolio Manager Andrew Simpson, Mackenzie Betterworld brings together decades of ESG expertise in an accomplished team that has a prior track record of success. Their proprietary process helps them to identify companies with growth potential that are aligned to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. This Betterworld process offers clients a unique sustainable investing opportunity by focusing on:

Putting ESG first - Lead with ESG analysis and then conduct financial analysis.

- Lead with ESG analysis and then conduct financial analysis. An emphasis on core equity with purpose - Diversified, large-cap equity portfolios focused on long-term value.

- Diversified, large-cap equity portfolios focused on long-term value. In-house expertise - Original, independent ESG research using a proprietary process.

"Mackenzie is dedicated to building a sustainable and responsible future, one investment at a time. Sustainable investing is truly at the core of our purpose, culture, corporate practices and investment processes," said Fate Saghir, Head of Sustainable Investing, Mackenzie. "As part of our ongoing commitment to being Canada's sustainable investing partner of choice, we're extremely excited to introduce the Mackenzie Betterworld Investment Team."

Ms. Saghir noted that Betterworld provides independent thinking backed by the strength of Mackenzie, a leading Canadian-owned asset manager.

Betterworld is dedicated to driving positive societal and environmental impacts by assessing companies through the lens of all stakeholders, including shareholders, the environment and the community, while seeking outperformance and strong growth opportunities. Joining Mr. Simpson is a dedicated and experienced team that includes Shelly Dhawan, David Frazer, and Stan Li.

Betterworld Introduces First Two Funds

Mackenzie also announced the launch of the boutique's inaugural two funds, Mackenzie Betterworld Global Equity Fund and Mackenzie Betterworld Canadian Equity Fund ("the Funds").

The Funds seek to provide investors with long-term capital appreciation. They invest primarily in equity securities of companies located anywhere in the world (for the Global Fund) and in Canada (for the Canadian Fund), where such companies are considered to have progressive corporate practices and best-in-class ESG. The global and Canadian portfolios are comprised mainly of large-cap equities that are well diversified across sectors and industries.

"Our team uses a bottom-up approach that assesses a company's ability to generate positive impact for people and the planet in addition to financial fundamentals," said Mr. Simpson. "We believe the Funds we're introducing today are strong options for Canadian advisors and investors who seek to include sustainable solutions in their portfolios without sacrificing returns."

Both Mackenzie Betterworld Global Equity Fund and Mackenzie Betterworld Canadian Equity Fund are now available for sale.

For more information about Mackenzie's Betterworld Investment Team, and their funds, please visit MackenzieInvestments.com.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments is a leading investment management firm with $208 billion in assets under management as of August 31, 2021. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

