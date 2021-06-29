Mackenzie Investments Changes Investment Objective and Name of Symmetry Low Volatility Fund

TORONTO, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced changes to the investment objectives of Symmetry Low Volatility Fund ("the Fund").

The changes allow the Fund to pursue long-term capital growth by investing primarily in equity securities of companies anywhere in the world outside of Canada and the United States, rather than focusing solely on global companies with low volatility.

Mackenzie is currently the only investor in the Fund and it is not sold to retail investors. The Fund will continue to only be available for investments by other Mackenzie managed mutual funds.

Concurrent with the change, the Fund will be renamed Mack EAFE Equity Pool.

The changes are effective as of June 29, 2021.

