TORONTO, May 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced its intention to wind-up Mackenzie Financial Capital Corporation ("Capitalcorp"). This will impact its suite of 34 corporate class funds ("the Funds"), resulting in the merging of each Fund into its corresponding trust fund equivalent, on a tax-deferred basis.

Mackenzie believes this is in the best interest of investors since Capitalcorp is in a taxable position. Changes to tax legislation and evolving market trends have eliminated many of the benefits that were previously available to corporate class funds.

Each of the Funds listed below will be merged into its equivalent trust fund, which has, or will have, a substantially similar investment objective and is, or will be, managed by the same portfolio management team. The mergers will take place on or about Friday, July 30, 2021.

Existing investors of the Funds as of May 7, 2021, will be mailed an investor notice on or about Thursday, May 27 and no action is required by investors. All costs and expenses associated with the mergers will be borne by Mackenzie.

Merging Funds Mackenzie Canadian Dividend Class Mackenzie Ivy International Class Mackenzie Canadian Equity Class Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Canada Index Class Mackenzie Canadian Growth Balanced Class Mackenzie Precious Metals Class Mackenzie Canadian Growth Class Mackenzie Private Canadian Focused Equity Pool Class Mackenzie Canadian Small Cap Class Mackenzie Private Global Equity Pool Class Mackenzie Cundill Canadian Security Class Mackenzie Private Income Balanced Pool Class Mackenzie Cundill Value Class Mackenzie Private US Equity Pool Class Mackenzie Emerging Markets Class* Mackenzie Strategic Income Class* Mackenzie Global Growth Class Mackenzie US Growth Class Mackenzie Global Resource Class Mackenzie US Small-Mid Cap Growth Class Mackenzie Global Small-Mid Cap Equity Class Mackenzie US Small-Mid Cap Growth Currency Neutral Class Mackenzie Gold Bullion Class Symmetry Balanced Portfolio Class Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Balanced Class Symmetry Conservative Income Portfolio Class* Mackenzie Ivy European Class Symmetry Conservative Portfolio Class* Mackenzie Ivy Foreign Equity Class* Symmetry Equity Portfolio Class Mackenzie Ivy Foreign Equity Currency Neutral Class Symmetry Growth Portfolio Class Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Class Symmetry Moderate Growth Portfolio Class

* Hard capped funds that are closed to new purchases



In anticipation of these mergers, the Terminating Funds will be closed to new accounts, effective July 27, 2021 at 4 p.m. ET. For switches and direct buy orders, the Terminating Funds will be closed on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Mackenzie is also announcing today its intention of merging Mackenzie Global Small-Mid Cap Equity Fund into Mackenzie Global Small-Mid Cap Fund, on a tax-deferred basis. No action is required by investors. Existing investors as of May 7, 2021, will be mailed an investor notice on or about Thursday, May 27. All costs and expenses associated with the mergers will be borne by Mackenzie. The merger will take place no later than September 30, 2021.

Mackenzie Investments is a leading investment management firm with approximately $194.9 billion in assets under management as of April 30, 2021. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

