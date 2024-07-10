Investment team Co-Lead Dina DeGeer to retire in September 2024

Shah Khan, a 14-year veteran of the Bluewater team and Ms. DeGeer's protégé, to be promoted to Senior Vice-President and Co-Lead

Bluewater Co-Lead David Arpin will continue in his role as Strategist and Portfolio Manager across strategies

TORONTO, July 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the succession plan for Dina DeGeer, Senior Vice-President, Portfolio Manager and Co-Lead of the Mackenzie Bluewater Team ("Bluewater Team" or "Bluewater").

After more than 24 years of successfully leading the Bluewater Team Ms. DeGeer, a trailblazer in the Canadian investment management industry, will be retiring in September 2024.

Over the next few months, Ms. DeGeer will transition her responsibilities to her colleague and protégé, Shah Khan, Vice-President and Portfolio Manager. Mr. Khan is a 14-year Bluewater veteran who exemplifies the Bluewater investment approach and has been a key contributor to its longstanding success. Mr. Khan will be promoted to Senior Vice-President, Portfolio Manager and Co-Lead, Bluewater.

David Arpin, Senior Vice-President, Portfolio Manager and Co-Lead, Bluewater, will continue in his role as Strategist and Portfolio Manager across Bluewater strategies. Mr. Arpin possesses 30 years of investment management experience, including 12 years spent working with Ms. DeGeer. The Bluewater team is further bolstered by the expertise of Vice-Presidents and Portfolio Managers Tyler Hewlett and Dave Taylor who will also continue with the team in their current roles.

"The Bluewater Team has been like a second family to me for such a long time and I'm confident that, under David and Shah's combined leadership, they'll continue to champion our unique Bluewater investment approach to deliver strong results for investors who put their trust in us," said Ms. DeGeer. "We have prepared for this moment and I look forward to working closely with Shah over the next few months to ensure a seamless transition."

"I'm grateful for this opportunity and want to thank both Dina and David for all their support and guidance during my time with Bluewater," said Mr. Khan. "Under Dina's leadership, Bluewater has built a formidable reputation backed by an enviable track record. I'm so thankful for her mentorship and to continue Bluewater's proven approach."

As of September 1, 2024, Ms. DeGeer will no longer serve as one of the Portfolio Managers on the following Bluewater funds:

Mackenzie Bluewater Canadian Growth Balanced Fund

Mackenzie Bluewater Global Growth Balanced Fund

Mackenzie Bluewater US Growth Fund

Mackenzie Bluewater Canadian Growth Fund

Mackenzie Bluewater Global Growth Fund

Mackenzie Bluewater North American Equity Fund

Mackenzie Bluewater North American Balanced Fund

Mackenzie Bluewater Next Gen Growth Fund

"On behalf of Mackenzie I'd like to congratulate and thank Dina for her many contributions to the growth and success of our firm," said Lesley Marks, Chief Investment Officer, Equities, Mackenzie. "Those of us who have had the opportunity to work alongside Dina have greatly benefitted from her insights, expertise and experience. Her dedication to the long-term view and her ability to see the big picture have been critical to Bluewater's success in providing investors with a smooth investment journey and superior risk-adjusted performance over time. I look forward to continuing to work with David and Shah to build on this impressive track record."

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments is a leading investment management firm with $202.1 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2024. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $252 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of June 30, 2024. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

