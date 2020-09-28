Mackenzie US Small-Mid Cap Growth Class and Mackenzie US Small-Mid Cap Growth Currency Neutral Class will be closed to new investors as of October 29, 2020

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the Mackenzie US Small-Mid Cap Growth Class and Mackenzie US Small-Mid Cap Growth Currency Neutral Class will be soft capped as of October 29, 2020 due to capacity constraints.

These funds will be closed to new investments, except for purchases from the following types of investors:

Those that hold securities of the funds as of October 29, 2020 and investors with a systematic plan.

and investors with a systematic plan. Those who purchase through a discretionary account and whose advisor has signed an acknowledgement of portfolio management registration with Mackenzie .

"Mackenzie US Small-Mid Cap Growth Class and Mackenzie US Small-Mid Cap Growth Currency Neutral Class have delivered very strong performance versus their benchmark and peers, and that has resulted in sustained asset growth in recent years," said Kristi Ashcroft, Senior VP and Head of Product, Mackenzie Investments. "Closing these funds to new investors should help ensure that we protect the integrity of the portfolio managers' investment process and that additional strong inflows do not hinder the managers' ability to meet the funds' investment objectives. We believe this is in the best interest of investors."

For investors who do not hold either fund but want to access the growth taking place in the US mid cap space, Mackenzie is pleased to have launched the Mackenzie US Mid Cap Opportunities Fund on May 20, 2020 and will be launching the Mackenzie US Mid Cap Opportunities Currency Neutral Fund later this fall.

Both funds are managed by the same team who oversee the Mackenzie US Small-Mid Cap Growth Class and Mackenzie US Small-Mid Cap Growth Currency Neutral Class. Led by award-winning Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice-President Phil Taller, the Mackenzie Growth Team includes Portfolio Manager and Vice-President Sonny Aggarwal and Associate Portfolio Manager John Lumbers. The team leverages their deep expertise and knowledge of US mid cap companies to seek opportunities that have the potential to deliver long-term capital growth. Further, Mr. Taller also leads the fund management team for the Mackenzie Global Small-Mid Cap Fund, which is another option Mackenzie offers for investors seeking exposure to the small and mid cap space.

