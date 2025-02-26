TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") alongside Northleaf Capital Partners ("Northleaf"), today announced that the Mackenzie Northleaf Global Private Equity Fund (the "Fund") will become registered plan eligible, effective February 26, 2025.

As a result, accredited investors will be able to gain exposure to private equity in their registered plans, including Registered Retirement Savings Plans, Registered Retirement Income Funds, Registered Education Savings Plans, Tax-Free Savings Accounts and First Home Savings Accounts.

This is the third fund in Mackenzie's suite of private market product offerings to qualify as an eligible investment for registered plans, joining the Mackenzie Northleaf Private Credit Fund and the Mackenzie Northleaf Private Credit Interval Fund.

The Fund offers accredited investors a diversified portfolio of global private equity investments and has seen strong success and growth since its inception in April 2022, highlighted by an average annualized return of 25%* over that time period.

"We're proud to offer more opportunities for Canadians to benefit from institutional-quality private equity investments in their registered accounts," said Allan Seychuk, Vice President, Alternatives at Mackenzie Investments. "The Fund has been quite successful and benefits from its exposure to privately held middle-market businesses. It's an opportunity for accredited investors to be able to enhance portfolio diversification through access to assets that aren't listed and that have the potential to improve portfolio returns while simultaneously reducing volatility."

"Private markets investments have long been a core component for institutional investors, and Northleaf is committed to our partnership with Mackenzie, with the goal of extending that same access to private wealth investors in Canada," said Nadim Vasanji, Managing Director & Head of Strategic Distribution & Marketing at Northleaf Capital Partners. "With demand continuing to grow, the private markets are increasingly recognized as a complement to public markets investments and an effective way to construct a well-diversified portfolio."

Mackenzie entered into a strategic partnership with Northleaf, a global private markets investment firm focused on mid-market companies and assets, in 2020. Since then, the two firms have collaborated to launch four funds designed to provide retail and accredited investors with increased access to alternative private market investments.

*Series F. Inception date: April 19, 2022. Average annualized return data as of December 31, 2024.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $219 billion in assets under management as of January 31, 2025. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $278 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of January 31, 2025. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

About Northleaf Capital Partners

Northleaf Capital Partners is a global private markets investment firm with more than US$28 billion in private equity, private credit, and infrastructure commitments raised to date from public, corporate and multi-employer pension plans, endowments, foundations, financial institutions and family offices. Northleaf's 275-person team is located in Toronto, Chicago, London, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Menlo Park, Montreal, New York, Seoul, and Tokyo. Northleaf sources, evaluates and manages private markets investments, with a focus on mid-market companies and assets. For more information on Northleaf, please visit www.northleafcapital.com.

For advisors and accredited investors only (as defined in NI 45-106). Past performance is not necessarily indicative of any future results. This material is not intended to constitute an offer of units of Mackenzie Northleaf Global Private Equity Fund (the "Fund"), or any other fund referenced. The information contained herein is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Offering Memorandum of the Fund.

The content above is not to be used or construed as investment advice, as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, or an endorsement, recommendation or sponsorship of any entity or security cited. Although we endeavour to ensure its accuracy and completeness, we assume no responsibility for any reliance upon it.

