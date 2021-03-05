TORONTO, March 5, 2021 /CNW/ - As part of its ongoing efforts to streamline its mutual fund product shelf Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the following proposed fund merger and fund objective change:

1. Proposed Fund Merger

Existing Fund (terminating) To be merged into (continuing Fund) Mackenzie Global Credit Opportunities

Fund Mackenzie North American Corporate Bond

Fund

This merger is expected to be effective on or about the close of business on June 4th, 2021, subject to investor and regulatory approval.

2. Proposed Investment Objective Change

Mackenzie also announced that it is proposing to change the investment objective of Mackenzie USD Global Tactical Bond Fund (the "Fund") to more closely align with the investment objective of Mackenzie Unconstrained Fixed Income Fund. This proposed change will provide investors with access to a USD version of the Mackenzie Unconstrained Fixed Income Fund.

Along with this proposed change, Mackenzie will rename the Fund to Mackenzie USD Unconstrained Fixed Income Fund and lower the management and/or administration fees on certain series to align with the management and administration fees of Mackenzie Unconstrained Fixed Income Fund.

This change is also expected to be effective on or about the close of business on June 4th, 2021, subject to investor approval.

Investors of record as of March 22, 2021 will be asked to vote on the proposed merger and/or investment objective change at the special meetings to be held on May 10, 2021.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments is a leading investment management firm with approximately $187 billion in assets under management as of February 28, 2021. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

