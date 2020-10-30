TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced that Arup Datta, Senior Vice President and Head of Mackenzie's Global Quantitative Equity Team, will assume portfolio management responsibilities for the Mackenzie Global Equity Fund as of November 16, 2020.

Mr. Datta joined Mackenzie Investments in 2017 and manages several other strategies at the firm. He and his team will apply a quantitative investment approach to the fund, which analyzes thousands of stocks on a continuous basis.

Rick Weed, the current Portfolio Manager on Mackenzie Global Equity Fund will be leaving the firm effective December 31, 2020. Mr. Weed will work with the firm's senior investment management team to ensure a smooth and orderly transition of his fund management responsibilities. Mackenzie would like to thank Mr. Weed for his contributions and wish him well in his future endeavors.

