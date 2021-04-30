TORONTO, April 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") announced that, effective today, it will change the indices for three Canadian Fixed Income Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs"). The new index methodologies seek to enlarge the investing universe of each fund, while keeping true to the exposure an investor would seek in tracking these indices.

The changes outlined below are being undertaken to better reflect the investable Canadian aggregate fixed income market, reduce turnover, improve efficiencies for portfolio management and enhance investor outcomes.

ETF Current Index New Index Mackenzie Canadian Aggregate

Bond Index ETF (QBB) Solactive Canadian Select Universe

Bond Index Solactive Canadian Float

Adjusted Universe Bond Index Mackenzie Canadian All Corporate

Bond Index ETF (QCB) Solactive Canadian Select Corporate

Bond Index Solactive Canadian Corporate

Bond Index Mackenzie Canadian Short-Term

Bond Index ETF (QSB) Solactive Canadian Select Short Term

Bond Index Solactive Canadian Short

Term Bond Index

