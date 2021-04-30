Mackenzie Investments Announces Indices Changes for Three Canadian Fixed Income Index ETFs Français
Apr 30, 2021, 08:00 ET
TORONTO, April 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") announced that, effective today, it will change the indices for three Canadian Fixed Income Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs"). The new index methodologies seek to enlarge the investing universe of each fund, while keeping true to the exposure an investor would seek in tracking these indices.
The changes outlined below are being undertaken to better reflect the investable Canadian aggregate fixed income market, reduce turnover, improve efficiencies for portfolio management and enhance investor outcomes.
|
ETF
|
Current Index
|
New Index
|
Mackenzie Canadian Aggregate
|
Solactive Canadian Select Universe
|
Solactive Canadian Float
|
Mackenzie Canadian All Corporate
|
Solactive Canadian Select Corporate
|
Solactive Canadian Corporate
|
Mackenzie Canadian Short-Term
|
Solactive Canadian Select Short Term
|
Solactive Canadian Short
About Mackenzie Investments
Mackenzie Investments is a leading investment management firm with approximately $191.6 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.
SOURCE Mackenzie Investments
For further information: Becky Caissie, Mackenzie Investments, 647-969-3431, [email protected]
Share this article