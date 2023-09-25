Mackenzie Investments Announces Changes to Select Mutual Funds and ETFs Français

News provided by

Mackenzie Investments

25 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced changes to the risk rating and investment strategy of select mutual funds and ETFs, effective on or about September 29, 2023, and to the management fee of certain series of the Mackenzie Canadian Money Market Fund, effective on or about October 2, 2023.

Risk Rating Changes

Mackenzie reviews and adjusts risk ratings in accordance with the Risk Classification Methodology mandated by Canadian securities regulators. The risk rating of the following mutual funds and ETFs will change as outlined below. The changes will be effective on or about September 29, 2023.

Name of Mutual Fund or ETF

Current Risk Rating

New Risk Rating

Mackenzie Bluewater Canadian Growth Fund

Low to Medium

Medium

Mackenzie Canadian Dividend Fund

Low to Medium

Medium

Mackenzie Conservative ETF Portfolio

Low

Low to Medium

Mackenzie Conservative Income ETF Portfolio

Low

Low to Medium

Symmetry Equity Portfolio

Low to Medium

Medium

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World
Developed Index Fund

Low to Medium

Medium

Mackenzie USD Global Dividend Fund

Low to Medium

Medium

Mackenzie US Small-Mid Cap Growth Currency

 Neutral Fund

Medium

Medium to High

Mackenzie USD US Mid Cap Opportunities Fund

Medium

Medium to High

Mackenzie Floating Rate Income ETF

Low

Low to Medium

Mackenzie Global High Yield Fixed Income ETF

Low

Low to Medium
Investment Strategy Changes

A change has been made to the investment strategy of each Mackenzie Betterworld fund listed below, to remove the exclusion of companies that derive over 10 per cent of revenue from nuclear energy. The changes will be effective on or about September 29, 2023.

Fund Name

Exclusion to be Removed

Mackenzie Betterworld Canadian Equity Fund

Nuclear energy: over 10% revenue derived from
the production, supporting products and services
or distribution of nuclear energy.

 

Mackenzie Betterworld Global Equity Fund

Mackenzie Global Sustainable Balanced Fund

Mackenzie FuturePath Canadian Sustainable
Equity Fund
Management Fee Changes

To deliver improved pricing to investors, Mackenzie is reducing the management fees of the Mackenzie Canadian Money Market Fund by 10 to 30 basis points. The changes will be effective on or about October 2, 2023.

Fund Name

Series

Current Management Fee

New Management Fee

Mackenzie Canadian Money
Market Fund

PW

0.60 %

0.50 %

SC

0.75 %

0.60 %

C

0.50 %

0.35 %

DA

1.00 %

0.70 %

F

0.35 %

0.25 %

DF

0.35 %

0.25 %

GP

0.50 %

0.35 %

G

0.65 %

0.50 %

I

0.70 %

0.575 %

FB

0.50 %

0.35 %

PWFB

0.35 %

0.25 %

AR

1.00 %

0.70 %

PWR

0.60 %

0.50 %

A

1.00 %

0.70 %
About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments is a leading investment management firm with $193 billion in assets under management as of August 31, 2023. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $262 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of August 31, 2023. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

SOURCE Mackenzie Investments

For further information: English Media Inquiries: Hilary Bassett, 416-951-7558, [email protected]; French Media Inquiries: Kim Tran, 514-217-1684, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Mackenzie Investments