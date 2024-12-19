Five not-for-profits selected for their commitment to enhancing the financial well-being of women in communities across Canada

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") announced the 2024 recipients of its Mackenzie Together Grant program.

Announced in 2022, Mackenzie dedicated $500,000 to support Canadian charitable organizations that are focused on building financial well-being among women and closing the financial literacy gap, while also supporting their families through financial education and training opportunities.

This year, Mackenzie received a record number of applicants. The five winners were chosen by a panel of judges made of senior Mackenzie employees, who evaluated submissions based on the alignment with the Mackenzie Together Grant's objectives and expected impact.

"Mackenzie is invested in creating a more inclusive world- with a focus on supporting women and the great work being done by community organizations who are helping build their financial empowerment," said Luke Gould, President and CEO of Mackenzie Investments. "I'd like to congratulate each of our five Mackenzie Grant recipients – we're so proud to be able to support them and the impact they're having across Canada."

The 2024 Mackenzie Together Grant recipients include:

