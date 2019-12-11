Mackenzie appoints Todd Mattina as Chief Economist and Co-Lead of Multi-Asset Strategies Team

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments announced today that Todd Mattina will be returning to the company as Chief Economist and Senior Vice-President as of January 6, 2020.

He will also serve as co-lead of the firm's Multi-Asset Strategies Team along with Nelson Arruda. Further, Mr. Mattina will be a listed portfolio manager on all Symmetry portfolios for which the team is responsible.1

Mr. Mattina previously served as Mackenzie's Chief Economist and Strategist from 2014 to 2018. During this time, he was instrumental in helping build the firm's current investment and risk management capabilities and approach.

"We're delighted to welcome Todd back to Mackenzie and to leverage his extensive experience in the investment industry," said Tony Elavia, Chief Investment Officer, Mackenzie Investments. "Working with Nelson, Todd will play a key role in evolving the firm's asset allocation solutions strategy. He will also be responsible for forecasting macroeconomic trends and presenting economic perspectives to our institutional and retail investors."

Mr. Elavia noted that Mr. Mattina and Mr. Arruda will co-lead a team of accomplished professionals as they continue to execute a rigorous multi-asset investment strategy established six years ago.

Mr. Mattina possesses significant experience within the investment sector. Most recently, he served as Chief Strategist and Chief Economist at the Investment Management Corporation of Ontario. Prior to that, and in addition to his time at Mackenzie, he held a senior role at the International Monetary Fund and was a Portfolio Manager at the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. He is currently Vice-Chair of the Investment Committee and Pension Committee of Queen's University.

He holds a Ph.D. in Economics (International Macroeconomics & Finance) from Queen's University, an M.A. from the University of British Columbia in Economics and a B.A. in Economics from Queen's University.

"Todd's ability to deliver in-depth analysis and research, combined with clearly defining and explaining global macroeconomic data, trends, and themes, makes him an ideal addition to our team. His insights and ability to link economic indicators to the financial markets will greatly benefit our clients," concluded Mr. Elavia.

1 Subject to regulatory approval

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments was founded in 1967 and is a leading investment management firm providing investment advisory and related services. With $140.2 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2019, Mackenzie Investments distributes its investment services through multiple distribution channels to both retail and institutional investors. Mackenzie Investments is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $166.4 billion in total assets under management as of November 30, 2019. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

SOURCE Mackenzie Investments

For further information: Nini Krishnappa, Mackenzie Investments, 647-828-2553