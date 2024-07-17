MacGillivray Injury Law launches "Trucks for Ducks" Sweepstakes in Atlantic Canada in support of Ducks Unlimited Canada

"We Atlantic Canadians treasure our natural spaces," said Jamie MacGillivray, founding partner of MacGillivray Injury Law. "Our legal team really wants to do everything we can to conserve these spaces for the survival of future generations. Normally, our work is helping injury victims—here, we expand our mandate to work towards the common good of conservation."

About the Trucks for Ducks Sweepstakes

Sweepstakes participants can win one of three Bespoke Motor Company custom vehicle grand prizes. Early birds will have a chance to win one of three $15,000 dream vacations.

MacGillivray Injury Law is sponsoring Trucks for Ducks with all proceeds directly benefiting DUC. DUC has an ambitious target to conserve an additional 2,000 habitat acres in Atlantic Canada within the next year, complementing the over 139,000 acres currently managed by DUC.

"We are truly appreciative of the generosity and support of MacGillivray Injury Law and Atlantic Canadians while we work towards our ambitious habitat targets," said Adam Campbell, DUC's manager of provincial operations for Atlantic Canada. "Our wetland conservation work provides recreational opportunity, wildlife habitat and cleaner water while mitigating biodiversity loss and improving climate resilience."

Enter to win: Custom vehicle grand prizes

Tickets for the sweepstakes can be purchased at www.ducks.ca/conservationcontest for $50 each or three tickets for $100 (buy two, get one free). Participants can also enter the draw without a ticket purchase (see the Rules of Play for details).

A resident of Nova Scotia, a resident of New Brunswick and a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador or Prince Edward Island has a chance to win one of three customized trucks valued at nearly $300K each!

Grand Prize 1: Bespoke Motor Company FJ45 RECON

A custom-built, rugged and timeless rendition of the FJ45 Land Cruiser. This diesel-powered truck cruises seamlessly on city streets and rugged terrain. One of one. Built in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia .

Grand Prize 2: Bespoke Motor Company FJ43 RECON

This sleek take on the iconic FJ43 is perfect for off-roaders and cruisers alike. Equipped with a top-of-the-line Focal sound system, a meticulously designed interior, and 525 HP gas-powered motor, this truck is ready to join you on whatever your next adventure is. One of one. Built in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia .

Grand Prize 3: Bespoke Motor Company FJ40 RECON

A bold reimagination of what it means to drive an off-road vehicle. Its V8 motor and high-performance automatic transmission make this truck capable, agile, and smooth. This FJ40 is a fusion of timeless design and modern engineering—an exceptional machine that's ready to make a statement on both the road and the trail. One of one. Built in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia .

Early Bird: Dream vacation prizes

From July 1, 2024 to March 30, 2025, MacGillivray Injury Law is awarding three dream vacations valued at $15,000 each. Early bird dream vacation draws will be held on October 31, December 25 and February 14.

Full terms and conditions and updates can be found on the contest site.

About MacGillivray Injury Law:

Founded in 1994, MacGillivray Injury Law has grown into the largest injury and disability law firm in Atlantic Canada with offices in Halifax, New Glasgow, Moncton, and St. John's and serves Prince Edward Island. MacGillivray Injury Law is proud to serve Atlantic Canadians who have been injured in accidents or denied disability benefits.

About Ducks Unlimited Canada:

Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations, Indigenous Peoples, and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife, and the environment. To learn more about DUC's innovative environmental solutions and services, visit www.ducks.ca.

Click to learn more about DUC's conservation efforts in Atlantic Canada

