"At Mars Wrigley our purpose is to inspire moments of everyday happiness and we believe in the power of creating fun, shared experiences that bring people together, " says Patrick Zeng, Marketing Director, Mars Wrigley Canada. "This summer, M&M's and Mars Canada are excited to collaborate with local movie nights to bring communities closer together, adding a pop of colour and joy to make these events more inclusive and enjoyable For All Funkind."

Starting June 19th to August 18th, M&M'S will be popping up at outdoor movie nights in Toronto, ON, Vancouver, BC, Calgary, AB, and Montreal QC, providing fun and unique experiences like branded concession stands and a colourful M&M'S dispenser wall offering a variety of delicious M&M'S to enjoy. The first 50 visitors at the pop-up will receive an M&M'S picnic blanket, perfect for a cozy movie night under the stars.

M&M'S and Mars Canada will be sponsoring the following community outdoor movie nights this summer, helping local communities reconnect:

Canadians can join M&M'S and the Funkind community, celebrating movie moments together, by attending a free community movie night and sharing their movie moments on social media tagging M&M'S with #ForAllFunkind.

