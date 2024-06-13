"At Mars Wrigley our purpose is to inspire moments of everyday happiness and we believe in the power of creating fun, shared experiences that bring people together, " says Patrick Zeng, Marketing Director, Mars Wrigley Canada. "This summer, M&M's and Mars Canada are excited to collaborate with local movie nights to bring communities closer together, adding a pop of colour and joy to make these events more inclusive and enjoyable For All Funkind."
Starting June 19th to August 18th, M&M'S will be popping up at outdoor movie nights in Toronto, ON, Vancouver, BC, Calgary, AB, and Montreal QC, providing fun and unique experiences like branded concession stands and a colourful M&M'S dispenser wall offering a variety of delicious M&M'S to enjoy. The first 50 visitors at the pop-up will receive an M&M'S picnic blanket, perfect for a cozy movie night under the stars.
M&M'S and Mars Canada will be sponsoring the following community outdoor movie nights this summer, helping local communities reconnect:
Canadians can join M&M'S and the Funkind community, celebrating movie moments together, by attending a free community movie night and sharing their movie moments on social media tagging M&M'S with #ForAllFunkind.
ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED
Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.
Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With almost $47 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, EXCEL®, KIND®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing. For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.
SOURCE Mars, Incorporated
For further information: [email protected] or [email protected]
Share this article