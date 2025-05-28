Whether it's designing a Skittles-inspired bathroom, getting a tattoo of your favourite lentil flavour, or throwing a Skittles themed wedding for your cat – Skittles wants to see just how far Canadians will go to prove their love. One bold fan will be rewarded with the ultimate prize: over a year-long supply of Skittles.

"Skittles fans already embrace the brand for its playful, weird, and out-of-the-box creativity," said Patrick Zeng, marketing director at Mars Wrigley Canada. "So, we thought, why not reward their bold love for the brand with something just as over-the-top? Skittles Obsessed is about turning low-stakes commitment into high-stakes hilarity – and maybe curing a little commitment paralysis along the way."

Skittles Obsessed taps into the Gen Z mood – where long term anything can feel overwhelming, but small absurd acts of loyalty? Totally doable. Think of it as a commitment, but lentil-sized and rainbow coloured. Enter now at winsweetsummerprizes.ca/committotherainbow for a chance to win over a year's supply of Skittles. Warning: side effects may include candy coloured fashion choices, shrine-building, and spontaneous public declarations of love for Skittles.

The contest will close on National Skittles Day, Nov. 4, 2025, at 12:00 pm. So, act fast, commit to Skittles, before dinosaurs come back from extinction and demand all the candy for themselves.

