the rest by Sleep Country introduces discerning customers to the world's most exquisite bespoke sleep collection with its new store in Yorkdale Shopping Centre

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Sophisticated, and elegant with an exclusive and carefully curated selection of only the finest in sleep offerings, the rest, brings almost 30 years of sleep expertise to its first concept store at Yorkdale Shopping Centre. For those who dream of enveloping themselves in pure luxury, the rest is set to open on November 21, 2023.

The new ultra-premium concept will offer customers with a discerning taste for the finer things in life, a collection of luxurious, hand-crafted and exclusive products. The 2,100 square foot retail boutique will immerse customers with a bespoke shopping experience providing them with the utmost personal care and guidance to find their absolute best rest.

"Our new brand, the rest, will redefine luxury and sleep for those who know a good night's sleep is priceless," said Stewart Schaefer, President and CEO, Sleep Country. "From the moment you walk in the door, customers will be transported by the sheer luxury we have carefully curated. Our team has been focused on getting every little detail right within the collection - meticulously selecting the world's most exquisite materials, artisanal designs, and sophisticated technology for our discerning customer – these beds are a work of art."

Exclusive products, curated collections. With a selection of hand-crafted products only available at the rest, customers will be able to choose from the world's most luxurious mattresses. Across the curated collection, many of the mattresses are hand tufted and made from the highest-quality materials, including horsehair, with its natural antibacterial properties, soft durable Joma wool, moisture-wicking Alpaca, and Cashmere.

Works of art, the finest attention to detail. Beyond mattresses, the rest's sleep concierge will help customers choose the perfect bed and accessories from a finely curated selection of ultra-premium quality brands. From SFERRA's Italian master crafted bedding collections to personalized duvets, the rest will allow customers to truly tailor their at-home sleep experience.

"Yorkdale Shopping Centre is known for embracing innovation, luxury and style, and provides an elevated consumer experience you can't get anywhere else," said Robert Horst, Vice President, Retail, Oxford Properties. "The rest is a first-to-market concept at Yorkdale that complements our exclusive range of luxury home décor retailers. We're delighted to welcome the rest among the new brands opening at Yorkdale this year."

White glove, concierge service. Located in Canada's premier shopping centre, the rest's first store will be just steps from the largest collection of global prestige brands available in the country. In keeping with discerning expectations, from the moment a customer interacts with the brand, the rest will deliver a tailored, personal service, providing guidance and care in helping customers find their absolute best rest.

The rest's luxury sleep experience is expected to be rolled out in other key markets across the country.

For more information about the rest, please visit www.therest.ca.

