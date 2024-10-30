TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - In honor of Lung Cancer Awareness Month, Lung Cancer Canada is excited to announce the launch of the Give a Breath Research Award, an important new initiative aimed at driving forward innovative research into advanced lung cancer. This new annual award, launching November 6th, has been made possible through the remarkable support of the Give a Breath 5K, Canada's leading fundraising event dedicated to lung cancer awareness and support.

Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in Canada and globally, yet it continues to be one of the most underfunded and neglected areas of cancer research. Despite significant strides in prevention, screening, diagnosis, and treatment, much more needs to be done to save lives from this devastating disease.

Tim Monds, Founder of Give a Breath, reflected on the inspiration behind the initiative: "Our family started Give a Breath to bring attention to and raise funds for a cause that has deeply affected us. Seeing it evolve into a nationwide movement has been incredibly rewarding. We are profoundly grateful for the unwavering support we've received. It is especially gratifying to see this event address the inequity in research funding for lung cancer, helping to close the gap and make a meaningful impact on the lives of those affected by this disease."

The Give a Breath Research Award marks a significant expansion of Lung Cancer Canada's commitment to research. Dr. Zhaolin Xu, Chair of Lung Cancer Canada's Research Advisory, underscored the importance of this new award: "Research is the key to saving lives. Although we've seen progress, there's still a vast amount we need to learn to improve outcomes for lung cancer patients. Unfortunately, lung cancer research remains critically underfunded. This award represents an important step in closing that gap, supporting Canada's most brilliant researchers in their quest to make groundbreaking discoveries."

This year, Lung Cancer Canada will grant two awards of $25,000 each, focusing on research projects aimed at improving outcomes for patients with advanced lung cancer, particularly by exploring treatment options after first-line therapy. These awards reflect Lung Cancer Canada's unwavering dedication to advancing research that directly benefits patients and their families.

Dr. Paul Wheatley-Price, Lung Cancer Canada Past-President, emphasized the significance of the Give a Breath Research Award: "Lung Cancer Canada is so grateful for the work of the Monds family and the funds being raised through Give a Breath. Through this new award, we have a unique grant opportunity to bring focus to patients with stage 4 lung cancer. Despite all the wonderful advances in treatments over the past two decades, lung cancer remains the #1 cancer killer in Canada. In a large part, this is because initial treatments can, for many people, stop working at some point. This leads to the inevitable and stressful question of 'What's next for me?' These grants specifically will support research in this area of 'What's next', and we are excited to see the applications flow in to support lung cancer patients and lung cancer research in Canada."

Lung Cancer Canada urges the public to continue supporting and advocating for greater awareness and funding for lung cancer research. Together, we can create a lasting impact that will transform lives and bring us closer to a future where more people survive lung cancer.

For more information about the Give a Breath Research Award and how to apply, please visit lungcancercanada.ca.

To get involved and help build a movement towards greater awareness and support for lung cancer, visit giveabreath.ca.

About Lung Cancer Canada

Lung Cancer Canada is a national charity dedicated to increasing awareness, providing patient and caregiver support, advocating for policy change, and funding research to improve outcomes for those affected by lung cancer. Through events like Give a Breath 5K, Lung Cancer Canada aims to rally the community and advocate for the attention and funding that lung cancer desperately needs. To learn more: lungcancercanada.ca.

