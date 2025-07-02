TORONTO, July 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Lung Cancer Canada (LCC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Rosalyn Juergens as its new President, effective June 27, 2025. A highly respected medical oncologist, clinical researcher, and long-time member of LCC's Medical Advisory Committee, Dr. Juergens brings a deep understanding of patient care and a bold vision for continued progress across research, support, awareness, and advocacy.

Dr. Juergens succeeds Dr. Stephanie Snow, whose impactful leadership since 2021 helped shape Lung Cancer Canada into a more national, connected, and equity-focused organization. During her tenure, LCC expanded its presence across Canada, deepened engagement in Quebec, and strengthened the voice of lung cancer patients in research, education, and public policy.

"Serving as President of Lung Cancer Canada has been one of the most meaningful chapters of my life," said Dr. Stephanie Snow. "Together, we built new partnerships, expanded our reach, and worked to ensure that no one facing lung cancer is left behind. Rosalyn is the right leader to carry this work forward — a trusted colleague, brilliant clinician, and fierce advocate who will take Lung Cancer Canada to even greater heights."

Dr. Juergens has been part of the Lung Cancer Canada family for over a decade, serving as a trusted clinical advisor and patient advocate. She brings cross-border healthcare experience from both Canada and the U.S. and has seen firsthand how system-level gaps – in screening, biomarker testing, treatment access, and clinical trial availability – affect patient outcomes.

"Lung Cancer Canada has become a powerful voice for change — and now we must stretch even further," said Dr. Rosalyn Juergens. "As President, I'm committed to building on the progress we've made by working in partnership, with patients, caregivers, clinicians, and researchers, to deliver the care, access, and hope every Canadian with lung cancer deserves."

As the only national charity in Canada exclusively dedicated to lung cancer, Lung Cancer Canada remains focused on delivering across its four core pillars: patient support, public awareness, research investment, and advocacy. Under Dr. Juergens' leadership, advocacy will continue to grow — not as a standalone initiative, but as an integrated force across all of LCC's work.

This includes advancing five core priorities:

Increasing survivorship through equitable access to screening Breaking down barriers to timely biomarker testing Ensuring faster access to the most effective treatments Boosting investment in lung cancer research Expanding access to clinical trials across all regions

"I'm so pleased to welcome Dr. Juergens as our new President," said Shem Singh, Executive Director of Lung Cancer Canada. "This is a reaffirmation of who we are and the mission that drives us. Dr. Juergens brings the urgency, insight, and compassion this moment calls for. I'm excited for what's ahead: a chapter grounded in bold ideas, strong partnerships, and meaningful impact across the lung cancer community."

Dr. Snow will remain an active member of Lung Cancer Canada's Board of Directors and will lead the organization's Fall 2025 National Policy Series, continuing to shape LCC's work in health system equity and patient access.

Each President of Lung Cancer Canada has left a lasting mark — strengthening its voice, expanding its reach, and guiding the organization through transformative growth. With Dr. Juergens at the helm, Lung Cancer Canada enters a new chapter rooted in partnership, progress, and possibility.

A public Q&A with Dr. Juergens will be hosted later this summer, and an upcoming episode of the Lung Cancer Voices podcast will feature a candid conversation between Dr. Juergens, Dr. Snow, and past Presidents Dr. Natasha Leighl and Dr. Paul Wheatley-Price.

About Lung Cancer Canada

Lung Cancer Canada is the only Canadian charity solely dedicated to supporting and advocating for those affected by lung cancer. As the leading national resource, Lung Cancer Canada provides support, trusted education, and strong advocacy to ensure patient voices shape healthcare decisions and treatment access. Lung Cancer Canada also champions research, funding innovation to improve outcomes and advance care. Through these efforts, Lung Cancer Canada empowers the lung cancer community while driving meaningful change. To learn more: www.lungcancercanada.ca

