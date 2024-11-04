$100,000 CAD available to Canadian researchers addressing key gaps in lung cancer care

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - The 2025 Lung Ambition Awards – a Canadian-based lung cancer research award program – is now open for submissions. For the third time, the program will grant $100,000 to research teams working to improve the lives of people with lung cancer. All Canadian clinicians and researchers working in the lung cancer space (across the multi-disciplinary spectrum) are encouraged to apply.

A joint initiative between Lung Cancer Canada, The Lung Ambition Alliance and AstraZeneca Canada, the Lung Ambition Awards are designed to support research that addresses key gaps in lung cancer care and improves the patient pathway. Awards will be granted in any of the following key areas:

Enhancing early detection – including research into methodologies like screening, incidental pulmonary nodules and blood-based testing, particularly for those individuals not meeting current screening criteria.

– including research into methodologies like screening, incidental pulmonary nodules and blood-based testing, particularly for those individuals not meeting current screening criteria. Improving the timeliness and/or coordination of care – including ways in which institutions or healthcare systems can improve care along the patient pathway.

– including ways in which institutions or healthcare systems can improve care along the patient pathway. Addressing disparities to improve equity – including identification of systemic barriers and ways to overcome them.

"Research remains a priority for the Canadian lung cancer community for the simple reason that it is one of the deadliest and underfunded types of cancer in Canada," said Shem Singh, Executive Director of Lung Cancer Canada. "But research programs like the Lung Ambition Awards give us all hope – in the past two years the four funded research teams are tackling the disease from end to end, with focused research on screening and early detection, surgery and treating metastatic disease."

Supporting Lung Cancer Research from Coast to Coast

A total of $200,000 has been granted to four Canadian teams pursuing research across the continuum of lung cancer care since the Lung Ambition Awards launch in 2023:

Dr. Fei Geng of McMaster University won a 2024 Lung Ambition Award for $50,000 for his team's work to revolutionize lung cancer screening via a new blood-based test aiming to detect more lung cancers earlier.

won a 2024 Lung Ambition Award for for his team's work to revolutionize lung cancer screening via a new blood-based test aiming to detect more lung cancers earlier. Dr. Natasha Leighl of Princess Margaret Cancer Centre won a 2024 Lung Ambition Award of $50,000 for research that incorporates liquid biopsies (a simple blood draw) into care for patients with advanced lung cancer.

for research that incorporates liquid biopsies (a simple blood draw) into care for patients with advanced lung cancer. Dr. Anna McGuire of Vancouver General Hospital won a 2023 Lung Ambition Award of $50,000 for her team's research to advance lung cancer screening, focused on non-smoking risk factors.

of Vancouver General Hospital won a 2023 Lung Ambition Award of for her team's research to advance lung cancer screening, focused on non-smoking risk factors. Dr. Alison Wallace of Dalhousie University won a 2023 Lung Ambition Award of $50,000 for her team's research to improve female patients' quality of life when undergoing lung cancer surgery.

Videos of each Lung Ambition Award recipient discussing their work can be found here.

"We know to achieve our goal of eliminating lung cancer as a cause of death, we need to work with like-minded organizations that share our ambition," said Marc Zarenda, Therapeutic Area Lead, Lung Cancer, AstraZeneca Canada. "We are excited by the potential of the research projects funded through the Lung Ambition Awards partnership to date and look forward to seeing what new, innovative ideas come forward in 2025."

As the program secretariate, Lung Cancer Canada will manage and administer the granting of the awards. AstraZeneca Canada has committed $100,000 CAD per year for three years. This is the third year of the program.

Submissions for the Lung Ambition Awards will be accepted from November 4, 2024 to February 7, 2025. The review of submissions and selection of winners will be adjudicated solely by Lung Cancer Canada's Research Committee, and 2–3 winners (maximum award of $50,000 CAD each) will be chosen based on scientific merit, feasibility, and relevance to the Canadian lung cancer community. The Lung Ambition Award winners will be announced in Spring 2025.

Complete information about the Lung Ambition Awards and application guidelines can be found at www.lccresearch.ca.

About Lung Cancer in Canada

Lung cancer remains the most diagnosed cancer in Canada (excluding non-melanoma skin cancers) and is the leading cause of death from cancer in this country.i In Canada, roughly two-thirds (70%) of lung cancer cases are diagnosed in stages III or IV where the disease has already spread locally or metastasizedii, resulting in poorer survival outcomes and the treatment goal is no longer curative (REF=1 Figure 11).iii

In Canada, the five-year survival rate for lung cancer is only 22% - significantly lower than prostate (91%), breast (89%) and colorectal (67%) cancers.iv Despite its devastating impact, on average lung cancer receives a small fraction of the research dollars of other cancers, in part due to stigma that compromises fundraising efforts.v

About the Lung Ambition Awards Partners

Lung Cancer Canada is a registered national charity that serves as Canada's leading resource for lung cancer education, patient support, research and advocacy. Based in Toronto, Ontario , Lung Cancer Canada has a wide reach that includes both regional and pan-Canadian initiatives. Lung Cancer Canada is a member of the Global Lung Cancer Coalition and is the only national organization in Canada focused exclusively on lung cancer.





leading resource for lung cancer education, patient support, research and advocacy. Based in , Lung Cancer Canada has a wide reach that includes both regional and pan-Canadian initiatives. Lung Cancer Canada is a member of the Global Lung Cancer Coalition and is the only national organization in focused exclusively on lung cancer. AstraZeneca is a global, innovation-driven biopharmaceutical business with a focus on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that transform lives. AstraZeneca's core areas of scientific focus are Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolic (CVRM) disease; Oncology; Rare Disease; Respiratory & Immunology; and Vaccine & Immune Therapies.





The Lung Ambition Alliance is a global coalition, with cross-discipline partners in more than 50 countries dedicated to accelerating innovation and driving meaningful improvements for people with lung cancer. With the bold ambition to one day eliminate cancer as a cause of death, the Alliance is focused on three core areas: increasing screening & diagnosis; delivering innovative medicine; and enhancing the quality of care for lung cancer patients.

