TORONTO, April 30, 2025 /CNW/ - From its beginnings as a grassroots run in Edmonton, Give a Breath 5K has grown into a powerful national force for lung cancer awareness and action. On Saturday, June 7, Canadians in Edmonton, Calgary, Ottawa, Toronto, Vancouver, Halifax, and across the country through a virtual event will walk and run together in support of those impacted by lung cancer — and help change the future of care through research and support.

This year, Lung Cancer Canada and the Monds Family proudly announces the first recipients of the Give a Breath Research Award — two grants supporting bold, patient-focused research tackling critical gaps in advanced lung cancer care.

"This is more than a 5K — it's a movement," said Shem Singh, Executive Director of Lung Cancer Canada. "Give a Breath is transforming lung cancer awareness and directly fueling research that could change how we treat this disease."

The inaugural Give a Breath Research Award recipients:

Dr. Cheryl Ho, BC Cancer

Investigating why immunotherapy underperforms in oncogene-driven non-small cell lung cancer, this study explores how blood vessel cells may help boost immune response – potentially leading to new drug combinations for patients who've exhausted targeted therapies.

Dr. Donna Murrell, London Health Sciences Centre

A clinical trial studying how much repeat radiation can safely be given to patients previously treated for lung cancer — helping to personalize care and improve outcomes as more patients live longer.

"These projects speak directly to the realities patients face," said Dr. Zhaolin Xu, Chair of Lung Cancer Canada's Research Committee. "They offer hope when first treatments stop working—and put patients at the centre of innovation."

"When our family launched Give a Breath, it was about giving back to the community and honouring those affected by this disease," said Tim Monds, Founder of Give a Breath. "To see it grow into a cross-country event funding lifesaving research is incredibly meaningful. We're building something bigger than we ever imagined."

Proceeds from Give a Breath support Airways of Hope, Lung Cancer Canada's national support program, and the Give a Breath Research Award — ensuring access to care today and better treatment options for tomorrow.

Despite being the leading cause of cancer death in Canada, lung cancer remains underfunded and overlooked. Give a Breath is changing that — one step, one voice, one breakthrough at a time.

Join the Movement. Run. Walk. Give a breath — and help bring hope and change to lung cancer patients across Canada.

Register or donate today at: giveabreath.ca.

About Lung Cancer Canada

Lung Cancer Canada is the only Canadian charity solely dedicated to supporting and advocating for those affected by lung cancer. As the leading national resource, Lung Cancer Canada provides essential support, trusted education, and strong advocacy to ensure patient voices shape healthcare decisions and treatment access. Lung Cancer Canada also champions research, funding innovation to improve outcomes and advance care. Through events like Give a Breath 5K, Lung Cancer Canada aims to rally the community and advocate for the attention and funding that lung cancer desperately needs. To learn more: www.lungcancercanada.ca.

