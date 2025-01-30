Investment will create Canada's largest research program focused exclusively on glioblastoma, addressing the most deadly type of brain cancer

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - A new partnership between the Lundin Cancer Fund and Canadian Cancer Society is aiming to save and improve the lives of people facing glioblastoma – the most aggressive and deadly form of brain cancer. The Lundin Cancer Fund is contributing $4 million to the Canadian Cancer Society to establish Canada's largest 5-year research program focused exclusively on glioblastoma: the Glioblastoma Research Program. The gift is the largest philanthropic contribution for glioblastoma research ever received by the Canadian Cancer Society.

Together, the organizations will also raise an additional $4 million, for a total of $8 million, to transform brain cancer outcomes. To support the project, and in memory of Lukas Lundin, two of Vancouver's largest galas – the Canadian Cancer Society Daffodil Ball and the Lundin Cancer Fund Gala – will unite in 2025. Lukas Lundin, a visionary leader in the international mining sector, passed away in 2022, two years after being diagnosed with glioblastoma.

"At the Lundin Cancer Fund, our mission is to finance the very best in cancer research worldwide," explains Jack Lundin, CEO, Lundin Mining Corporation. "That's why we're thrilled to partner with the Canadian Cancer Society – the leading cancer charity in the country that is driving progress, innovation and impact in cancer research. We are confident that together we can spur action and change for people facing glioblastoma."

On average, the 5-year survival rate for people facing brain cancer is 22% but for people facing glioblastoma, the prognosis is even more dire. The 5-year survival rate for glioblastoma is only 4.9%. On average, most people with glioblastoma are not expected to survive past the first year after diagnosis.

"Glioblastoma is a complex and devastating cancer with immense impact on people, their loved ones and communities. The stakes couldn't be higher," says Andrea Seale, CEO, Canadian Cancer Society. "With the generous contribution of the Lundin Cancer Fund, together with the support from our Daffodil Ball community, we have an unparalleled opportunity to achieve meaningful progress against glioblastoma."

This spring, the organizations will unite the brightest minds in brain cancer research in the first Lundin Cancer Fund – Canadian Cancer Society Glioblastoma Discovery Summit to shape a nationwide, collaborative research initiative. The summit will identify key areas for innovation and advancement, leading to the creation of a pan-Canadian Glioblastoma Research Program, equipped with sufficient grant funding to significantly improve outcomes for people affected by brain cancer. The Lundin Cancer Fund – Canadian Cancer Society Glioblastoma Research Program Advisory Council will be established to guide this effort. Together, the Lundin Cancer Fund and Canadian Cancer Society aim to disrupt and innovate glioblastoma research and care.

Learn more about brain cancer and glioblastoma by visiting cancer.ca. You can support the new Glioblastoma Research Program by joining the Daffodil Ball at the Vancouver Convention Centre on April 26 or reaching out to the Canadian Cancer Society. Visit daffodilballbc.ca to donate, purchase tickets or find out about corporate sponsorship opportunities.

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society works tirelessly to save and improve lives. We raise funds to fuel the brightest minds in cancer research. We provide a compassionate support system for all those affected by cancer, across Canada and for all types of cancer. Together with patients, supporters, donors and volunteers, we work to create a healthier future for everyone. Because to take on cancer, it takes all of us. It takes a society.

Help us make a difference. Call 1-888-939-3333 or visit cancer.ca today.

About the Lundin Cancer Fund

The mission of the fund is to finance the very best in cancer research around the world. The Lundin family are committed to raising awareness and funding, and to making high impact, results-oriented investments in cancer research. The fund will encourage international collaboration and sharing of scientific data. There is no limit to what we can achieve, together.

To learn more about the Lundin Cancer Fund, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE Canadian Cancer Society

For more information, please contact: Adriana Chiva, Hill & Knowlton Canada, 289-707-7155