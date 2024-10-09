Transportation support for people facing cancer returns to St John's

Canadian Cancer Society brings back Wheels of Hope program in province thanks to support from AstraZeneca

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Oct. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - A much-needed travel support program for people facing cancer is returning to the greater St. John's area. The Canadian Cancer Society's (CCS) volunteer driving program, Wheels of Hope, is being reinstated thanks to generous support from AstraZeneca. The good news was shared at a celebration event for the 15th anniversary of Daffodil Place – CCS's lodge for people who have travelled from out of town for their cancer treatment in St. John's. Together, the lodge and Wheels of Hope program help to alleviate the strain people with cancer face when accessing cancer care.

Roughly 40 per cent of the population of Newfoundland and Labrador live in rural areas. This can present extreme challenges when it comes to accessing cancer treatment, including gaps in transportation and financial pressures associated with travelling long distances for care. Daffodil Place has an important legacy of providing a home away from home for people travelling for cancer care. Over the last 15 years, thousands of people have received emotional and practical support through the lodge. The addition of Wheels of Hope in the area means even more people facing cancer will have an easier time getting to and from their essential treatment appointments.

"With one of the highest cancer incidence rates in the country that is growing each year, we know cancer has a tremendous impact on Newfoundland and Labrador communities," explains Tanya Nixon, Director, Practical Services, Canadian Cancer Society. "The costs of travel, accommodation and food can add up quickly, creating unexpected and significant financial strain for people with cancer, their caregivers and families. That's why we're so pleased to reintroduce the Wheels of Hope program in the region – we know it will make an immediate and meaningful difference."

Unmet needs for residents who must travel long distances can interfere with patient treatment, compromise their health and reduce quality of life. For some, including those who live in Labrador, treatment can only be accessed by air travel. CCS works closely with PAL Air to support people who must fly for treatment through the Air Daffodil program. Recently, CCS renewed its partnership with PAL Air. That partnership, along with the ongoing support of donations, helps to ensure free flights for people with cancer who travel from Labrador to St. John's.

"Taking on a problem as complex as access to cancer care is not something anyone can do alone. It takes many caring people and organizations working together to find solutions," explains Nixon. "Together with AstraZeneca and the supporters of Air Daffodil and Daffodil Place, we strive to close the gaps and ensure more people can get to the cancer care they need, when they need it."

"We're proud to partner with the Canadian Cancer Society to bring their Wheels of Hope program back to Newfoundland and Labrador – a province with one of the highest incidences of cancer in the country – to make it easier for people across the province to access cancer care," says Erik Schrader, Vice President and Head of Oncology, AstraZeneca Canada. "At AstraZeneca, we are committed to working in partnership to support better patient outcomes, ensuring that all Canadians, regardless of where they live, have equitable access to the care they need."

For more than 60 years, CCS has provided travel support for people facing cancer in Canada. CCS's Wheels of Hope program has been a lifeline for many, connecting people who need transportation to cancer related appointments with trained volunteer drivers. Wheels of Hope was available in Newfoundland and Labrador for several years until the COVID-19 pandemic, when operations were discontinued. Since then, compassionate volunteers have been operating a smaller volunteer driving program, exclusively for guests of Daffodil Place. The support of AstraZeneca is making it possible to bring the program back in a more robust way to serve more people, phased over three years.

In the first year, CCS will reinstate operations in St. John's, serving people within 30 kilometres of the city who have to get to treatment, as well as those who fly into the city via Air Daffodil for care. This will be followed in year two by program expansion into Corner Brook and communities within 30 kilometres of that city.

All of CCS's programs and services are made possible through the generosity of donors. To learn more about Wheels of Hope, Daffodil Place or other support programs available, visit cancer.ca or call 1-888-939-3333.

