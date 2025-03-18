MONTREAL, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) has officially launched Aspire à mieux, a program funded by the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux du Québec. This vaping cessation program aims to address a growing public health problem by offering free, personalized support tailored to the needs of 18- to 24-year-olds to help them stop vaping and, ultimately, prevent them from developing an addiction to other substances later in life.

"We're thrilled to launch Aspire à mieux, the first vaping cessation program for young adults launched in Quebec. Young adults are the biggest consumers of vaping products, and we want to help them break free of this addiction. Aspire à mieux meets this critical need by providing tailored support to prevent a new generation from becoming addicted to nicotine," says Alexandra Lalonde, Program Manager, Cancer Prevention at the Canadian Cancer Society.

An alarming trend

Young adults aged 18 to 24 represent the age group that consumes the most vaping products in Quebec, with 22% of them vaping according to the 2023 Quebec Survey on Tobacco and Vaping Products. This age group is particularly vulnerable to vaping, which can quickly lead to nicotine addiction, often even in the absence of a history of tobacco use. Aspire à mieux hopes to address this worrisome trend by offering tailored tools to support young people in their efforts to quit and prevent the harmful health consequences of vaping.

Tailored and innovative support

Developed in collaboration with a committee of experts and young people aged 18 to 24, Aspire à mieux focuses on a motivational approach and best practices in behaviour change. This free 6 to 8 weeks program provides personalized coaching via text messaging, 24-hour support, and a progressive web application that includes tools specifically adapted to help young people quit vaping. If necessary, participants can also be referred to complementary services such as the I QUIT NOW helpline or Smoking Cessation Centres.

"The Aspire à mieux program allowed me to quit vaping and take back control! It was invaluable to me every step of the way," explains Rachel Poulin, 19 years old, one of the first participants enrolled in the program. "I would recommend this amazing tool to anyone who wants to a real change in their life."

Harmful effects on health

Although the long-term health effects of vaping aren't fully known yet, people who vape are exposed to the harmful effects of potentially toxic or carcinogenic substances contained in these products, including nicotine.

Because of their developing brains, young people are especially vulnerable to the harmful effects of nicotine, including the risk of severe addiction. Rapid consumption of large amounts of highly concentrated nicotine e-liquids can lead to poisoning and cause such symptoms as nausea, vomiting and dizziness. It should also be noted that vaping may be associated with an increased risk of certain respiratory, cardiovascular and oral health issues.

"Aspire à mieux fills a dire need to curb vaping popularity among young adults and has been eagerly awaited by health professionals. To change this trend, not only are prevention initiatives needed, but it's also essential that we provide services and resources that can help them quit vaping," stressed Véronique Therrien, who oversees tobacco matters at the public health department of the CIUSSS de la Capitale-Nationale.

To learn more about the Aspire à mieux* program and to enroll for free, visit aspireamieux.ca today.

*The program is offered in French only.

