Canadian Cancer Society commends new federal restrictions on nicotine pouches as essential step to protect youth

Federal government to restrict nicotine pouch sales to pharmacies only from behind the counter, implement other measures

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 22, 2024 /CNW/ -The Canadian Cancer Society is commending the federal government for new measures announced today to restrict the sale of nicotine pouches.

The measures include requiring nicotine pouches to be sold in pharmacies only from behind the counter, an approach already in place in British Columbia and Quebec. The measures also include restrictions on advertising, flavours, and labelling. The new national restrictions will come into force next week on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, though there will be a six-month transition period for the provisions on advertising and labelling.

"These new measures put an end to the easy access young people have had to a very addictive substance," says Rob Cunningham, Senior Policy Analyst with the Canadian Cancer Society. "These restrictions will help protect youth from tobacco industry marketing and from nicotine addiction. We must avoid a repeat of the experience that has seen a dramatic increase in youth vaping."

In July 2023, a sister company of Imperial Tobacco received approval to sell flavoured nicotine pouches. In October 2023, Imperial Tobacco launched nicotine pouches in Canada with aggressive marketing that included lifestyle advertising, social media promotions, and advertising in convenience stores near candy and chocolate bars.

"We support Minister Holland's actions in response to the marketing behaviour of Imperial Tobacco," adds Cunningham. "The tobacco industry cannot be allowed to addict a new generation of kids to nicotine, a highly addictive drug."

On November 14, 2023, the Canadian Cancer Society and other health organizations held a news conference to call on the Minister of Health to immediately close loopholes allowing Imperial Tobacco to market nicotine pouches without adequate restrictions in place.

The overwhelming majority of people who smoke began as teenagers or pre-teens. While progress has been made to reduce youth smoking in Canada, young people are now turning to other nicotine products in high numbers, including vaping. In the 2021-2022 school year, among high school students in grades 10-12 in Canada, 24% of youth were vaping, compared with 9% seven years earlier. With flavoured nicotine pouches hitting the market last year, there's a renewed risk of young people becoming addicted to these new tobacco industry products.

