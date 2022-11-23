Features top gifting solutions for coworkers, teachers, clients and tech-lovers to help Canadians find the perfect gift

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Nov. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - As the top destination for thoughtful and affordable working and learning gifts, Staples Canada has launched its Holiday Gifting Centre. Whether you're shopping for co-workers, teachers, clients or tech-lovers this holiday season, Staples Canada has endless options of inspiring gift ideas at great value for everyone on your list.

Looking for thoughtful and affordable gifts all in one place? Staples Canada unveils Holiday Gifting Centre (CNW Group/Staples Canada ULC) Staples has once again partnered with Howie Mandel and Pierre-Yves Lord who will star in a series of TV commercials leading into the holiday season, exploring everything from finding the perfect gift for your co-worker, teacher or tech-lover – all questions centred around the theme of pursuing your passion at this time of year.

"This year, we're here to help Canadians find the perfect gifting solutions that offer value, affordability and an easy shopping experience," said David Boone, CEO, Staples Canada. "We've introduced a collection of thoughtful and unique picks for everyone on your list – all at great prices – to help eliminate holiday stress and spread cheer."

Top Gifts for Everyone on Your List

Staples Canada's Holiday Gifting Centre features different categories to help Canadians easily find inspiration and thoughtful gifts for everyone on your list – available right now at great value:

Gifts for Co-Workers: Have a favourite co-worker or need something for the office party? Shop through a selection of candles, totes and more for a gift that'll impress. Gifts for Teachers: The best teacher deserves the best gift. Discover a selection of gifts in pops of holiday accents reflected in agendas, stationary and vintage thermoses to show your appreciation for teachers in your life. Gifts for Employees and Clients: Show how much you care for your team and clients with gifts they'll appreciate, including gift baskets, tech gadgets, scented holiday-inspired candles and customized mugs, photo books, blankets and socks to name a few. Gifts for the Tech Lover: Impress the tech lover in your life with the latest and greatest tech gifts, including top tablets, gaming, and audio gifts.

With the Holiday Gifting Centre, you can also discover great gifts for great value: picks for under $25 or under $50, Gifts for Home Office, Gifts for Travellers, Gifts for Kids and Creatives and Housewarming Gifts are all available via the Gifting Centre.

Personalized Gifts from Staples Solutionshop

Make your own meaningful gifts with high quality personalized options from Staples Solutionshop, available through a simplified online experience. A wide variety of templates and design make it easy to create custom prints, photobooks, calendars, drinkware, puzzles, ornaments, cards and invitations, gift labels, pet supplies and accessories and more, in just a few clicks from your desktop or mobile phone.

Top Source for Tech Gifts

No matter your need, Staples has the best selection of technology at competitive prices. Staples is also offering Black Friday pricing through November for gifting essentials and technology and incredible holiday deals throughout the month of December. Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals started November 1 – deals which won't go lower on Black Friday and Cyber Monday – with guaranteed low prices on tech, gifts and hybrid work essentials throughout the month so you can shop early for everyone on your list, including yourself. Need to make a big purchase? Don't sweat it: Staples' Credit Solutions offers payment plans where you don't have to pay until 2024.

Staples Canada also offers packaging and shipping through FedEx, Purolator, Canada Post and Xpresspost at all locations across Canada, a convenient solution to ensure gifts arrive on-time and on-budget.

Spreading Holiday Joy with Howie Mandel and P.Y. Lord

Launched in 2021, Let's Find Out is Staples Canada's brand campaign which aims to inspire Canadians to pursue their passions and explore their curiosity. Staples has once again partnered with Howie Mandel and Pierre-Yves Lord who will star in a series of TV commercials leading into the holiday season, exploring everything from finding the perfect gift for your co-worker, teacher or tech-lover – all questions centred around the theme of pursuing your passion at this time of year. The commercials will air on major Canadian networks starting November 2022. Check-out one of Howie Mandel's commercials here and one of P.Y. Lord's commercials here.

Giving Back to Communities with MAP to Even the Odds

Staples Canada has partnered with MAP to Even the Odds, helping eliminate inequities in communities across Canada. On Giving Tuesday (November 29), customers can donate­ in-store or online at staples.ca/EvenTheOdds with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to MAP. Proceeds will support local initiatives to improve access to healthcare, nutrition, education and housing.

This year, Staples has created a Pep Rally "Inspiration Pack", available in-store now for $7.98. All proceeds from Inspiration Pack sales will support MAP initiatives.

Next-Day Delivery

Customers can shop in store or on staples.ca, with next-day delivery on all orders over $35. Same-day delivery is also available through Instacart, a program that recently became available to Bureau en Gros customers in Quebec, as well as free two-hour in-store or curbside pickup.

Extended Holiday Return Policy

Staples Canada has also extended its return policy for the holiday season. Purchases made between November 1 and December 24, 2022 can be refunded or exchanged until January 15, 2023 or 14 to 30 days from the purchase date (whichever is longer).

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. With a focus on community, inspiration and services, the privately-owned company is committed to being a dynamic, inspiring partner to customers who visit its 300+ locations and staples.ca. The company has two brands that support business customers, Staples Preferred for small businesses and Staples Professional for medium to large-sized enterprises, as well as seven co-working facilities in Toronto, Kelowna, Oakville, Ottawa and Calgary under the banner Staples Studio. Staples Canada is a proud partner of MAP through its Even the Odds campaign, which aims to tackle inequities in communities across Canada and helps make a future that's fair for everyone. Visit staples.ca for more information or get social with @StaplesCanada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Staples Canada ULC

For further information: Pamela Kennedy, Staples Canada, 905-737-1147 Ext. 578, [email protected]; Meg Murphy, Golin, 647- 475- 4495, [email protected]