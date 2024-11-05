TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - American Express is pleased to announce the 20 Canadian recipients of the 'Backing International Small Restaurants' program in partnership with the International Downtown Association Foundation. In its third year, the program expanded its support to restaurants in Montreal, alongside Toronto.

First launched in 2022, the 'Backing International Small Restaurants' program aims to support small and independently owned restaurants with community significance and economic need for physical or digital improvements to their businesses.

Bocadillo, a family-run restaurant in Montréal (CNW Group/American Express Canada)

In total across both cities, 20 restaurants received grants of $19,500 CAD each to put towards making improvements that have a long-term impact on growth and sustainability, helping businesses grow their customer base and increase community vibrancy.

Globally, the 'Backing International Small Restaurants' program has more than doubled the annual grant funding to US $1 million, up from US $435,000 last year, and expanded its support to restaurants in nine cities around the world. Since its inception in 2022, the 'Backing International Small Restaurants' program has provided funding to more than 135 restaurants.

"Small restaurants enhance our local neighbourhoods in so many ways, from introducing us to new tastes and cultural cuisines, to providing us with spaces to gather and deepen our sense of community," said Kerri-Ann Santaguida, Vice President and General Manager of Merchant Services for American Express Canada. "We are proud to support a new group of local restaurants, providing funding to enhance the essential elements of their business operations and the meaningful experiences they create for their communities."

One of the selected restaurants is Bocadillo, a family-run restaurant in Montréal that has served as a beacon for the city's Venezuelan community since 2008. The restaurant credits itself as a hub for authentic food and culture, with a proud tradition of treating customers to performances from different Venezuelan musical acts throughout the year.

"I would like to express my deepest gratitude for being selected to receive the Backing International Small Restaurants grant. It is an honour to be recognized for our work and commitment. These funds will help us continue to promote Latin music and culture in Montreal, which is our main objective. We firmly believe that this grant will go a long way towards creating an even greater impact in our community," said Laura Uzcategui, owner of Bocadillo.

"We are thrilled to announce the third cohort of restaurants selected for the Backing International Small Restaurants program," said David Downey, Executive Director, IDA Foundation. "This year, we've expanded our reach to nine cities globally through the continued generosity of American Express. We are proud to empower these extraordinary restaurants to thrive and strengthen the fabric of their neighborhoods."

Learn more about the 2024 Backing International Small Restaurants grantees here.

The Backing International Small Restaurants program is part of American Express' "Backing Small" initiative, focused on providing financial support and resources to help small businesses address critical needs.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS IN CANADA

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. American Express was established in Canada in 1853 and offers a variety of consumer and business products. Learn more at americanexpress.ca and connect with us on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL DOWNTOWN ASSOCIATION FOUNDATION

The International Downtown Association Foundation is a charitable nonprofit organization working in collaboration with the International Downtown Association (IDA) to provide education, research, and support for creating prosperous city centers, commercial neighborhoods and livable urban places for all.

