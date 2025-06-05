American Express Ranks No. 1 in Canada for Credit Card Mobile App Satisfaction for Third Year in a Row

TORONTO, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ - For the third consecutive year, the American Express App has ranked number one in Credit Card Mobile App Satisfaction in Canada, according to the J.D. Power 2025 Canada Credit Card Mobile App Satisfaction Study.

2025 Canada Credit Card Mobile App Satisfaction Study (CNW Group/American Express Canada)

"Our Cardmembers depend on us to deliver digital experiences that are not just intuitive and reliable, but also vital to their everyday lives," said Brett Mooney, President & CEO, American Express Canada. "Being celebrated by J.D. Power for the third year in a row showcases the power of our strategy and the substantial investments we've made to elevate the Cardmember experience. We are thrilled to set a high standard for mobile across the industry and even more excited about our unwavering commitment to surpass our Cardmembers' expectations."

The J.D. Power 2025 Canada Credit Card Mobile App Satisfaction Study evaluates thousands of credit card customers across four key categories: navigation, visual appeal, speed, and information/content. American Express received the highest score across all four, demonstrating its continued leadership in mobile experience innovation. American Express scored higher overall in customer satisfaction compared to 2024.

Over the past year, American Express introduced new features and enhancements to the Amex App, designed to meet and exceed the needs of today's customers, including:

Seamless Rewards: Introduction of a new Membership Rewards hub that allows mobile app users to see all their redemption options in one place, improving ease of navigation and access to features like Use Points for Purchases.

Introduction of a new Membership Rewards hub that allows mobile app users to see all their redemption options in one place, improving ease of navigation and access to features like Use Points for Purchases. Simplified Authentication: Launch of integrated verification in the mobile app that allows Cardmembers to access and engage with account features more seamlessly.

Launch of integrated verification in the mobile app that allows Cardmembers to access and engage with account features more seamlessly. Improved Payments Experience: A refreshed payments design with newly introduced functionality provides a simpler and more intuitive way for mobile app users to engage with their payment activity.

For more information about the Amex App and its features visit: https://www.americanexpress.com/en-ca/support/customer-service/digital/mobile-app/awards/

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modelling capabilities to understand consumer behaviour, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit https://canada.jdpower.com/.

About American Express

Amex (NYSE: AXP) is a global, premium payments and lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.



Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, Amex' brand is built on trust, security, and service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. With a hundred million merchant locations on our global network in over 200 countries and territories, we seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations.

For more information about American Express in Canada, visit amex.ca, americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/ and ir.americanexpress.com and connect with us on Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

SOURCE American Express Canada

For media inquiries, please contact: Alex Ford, American Express Canada, [email protected]