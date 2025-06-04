American Express Introduces Maison Amex: An Exclusive Venue during Canadian Grand Prix Weekend in Montreal

Eligible Cardmembers will have access to a premium lounge in Montreal from June 12 to 15, 2025

TORONTO, June 4, 2025 /CNW/ - American Express Canada, the Official Payments Partner of Formula 1 is launching Maison Amex, a bespoke pit stop for select Cardmembers during the FORMULA 1 PIRELLI GRAND PRIX DU CANADA 2025 race weekend. Located in the heart of Montréal, Maison Amex is an exclusive lounge to relax and refuel with complimentary snacks by Chef Danny Smiles of Le Violon, which was recently ranked #1 Best New Restaurant by Canada's 100 Best in 2025.

"We want our Cardmembers to walk away from our experiences feeling inspired, valued and certain that only Amex could have delivered on something so memorable," said Kim Kuzmak, Vice President of Lifestyle Benefits, Partnerships and Brand at American Express Canada. "Whether it's access to Maison Amex or the many on-site benefits we offer at the track, Cardmembers visiting Montreal for F1 will encounter meaningful experiences that reflect their passions and bring the value of Amex Membership to life."

Access to Maison Amex will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Details include:

When: Thursday, June 12– Sunday, June 15, 2025 Open 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. ET daily

Thursday, June 12– Where: 1405 Stanley St, Montreal, Quebec H3B 1H8

1405 Stanley St, H3B 1H8 Eligible Cardmembers: Cardmembers with one of the following cards are eligible to attend Maison Amex: The Platinum Card®, American Express® Aeroplan®* Reserve Card, Business Platinum Card® from American Express, American Express® Aeroplan®* Business Reserve Card, American Express® Air Canada®* Card, The Centurion Card®, Corporate Platinum Card® from American Express, American Express® Aeroplan®* Corporate Reserve Card.

Access to Maison Amex includes: Access for one (1) Eligible Cardmember and one (1) guest to Maison Amex Beverages available for purchase. Cardmember and Guest must be of legal drinking age to enter the venue Complimentary snacks by Chef Danny Smiles of Le Violon



As an Official Partner of Formula 1, Amex brings incredible access and experiences to Cardmembers and F1 fans around the world. American Express Cardmembers attending the FORMULA 1 PIRELLI GRAND PRIX DU CANADA 2025 will have access to on-site benefits including:

Amex Trackside Lounge : Eligible Cardmembers * can visit the Amex Trackside Lounge on race weekend to reserve their spot for an exclusive trackside viewing experience. Capacity is limited. Terms Apply.

: Eligible Cardmembers * can visit the Amex Trackside Lounge on race weekend to reserve their spot for an exclusive trackside viewing experience. Capacity is limited. Terms Apply. Amex Fan Experience: Available to all Amex Cardmembers and race attendees, fans can visit the Parc Zone to put their F1® skills to the test with trivia, film their driver intro, and design a custom livery. Capacity is limited.

Available to all Amex Cardmembers and race attendees, fans can visit the Parc Zone to put their F1® skills to the test with trivia, film their driver intro, and design a custom livery. Capacity is limited. Amex Race Radios: Amex Cardmembers get access to complimentary Race Radios, so you never have to miss a moment of the F1® action. Pick up a radio at Amex Race Radio kiosks around the track and listen to live F1® and F1 Academy commentary throughout race weekend. Limit one Race Radio per Cardmember, per day. While supplies last.

Amex Cardmembers get access to complimentary Race Radios, so you never have to miss a moment of the F1® action. Pick up a radio at Amex Race Radio kiosks around the track and listen to live F1® and F1 Academy commentary throughout race weekend. Limit one Race Radio per Cardmember, per day. While supplies last. Amex Pit Stop: Amex Cardmembers can pick up a seat cushion and water bottle carrier by the hairpin turn to stay comfortable at the track. Limit one per Cardmember, per day. While supplies last.

For additional information on FORMULA 1 PIRELLI GRAND PRIX DU CANADA benefits for American Express Cardmembers visit: go.amex/canadiangp

The F1 logo, FORMULA 1, F1, GRAND PRIX and related marks are trademarks of Formula One Licensing BV, a Formula 1 company. All rights reserved.

TM, ®: Used by Amex Bank of Canada under license from American Express.

* Cardmembers with one of the following cards are eligible to visit the Trackside Lounge: The Platinum Card®, American Express® Aeroplan®* Reserve Card, Business Platinum Card® from American Express, American Express® Aeroplan®* Business Reserve Card, American Express® Air Canada®* Card, The Centurion Card®, Corporate Platinum Card® from American Express, American Express® Aeroplan®* Corporate Reserve Card.

