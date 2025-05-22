Applications now open for eligible small restaurants in Toronto and Montreal

TORONTO, May 22, 2025 /CNW/ - American Express today announced the return of its Backing International Small Restaurants grant program in Canada, reaffirming its commitment to helping small, independent restaurants grow and thrive. In partnership with the International Downtown Association (IDA) Foundation, the 2025 program will offer 20 grants of $20,000 CAD each to selected restaurants in Toronto and Montreal.

Now in its fourth year in Canada, the program is designed to help small, independent restaurants that support their communities – specifically those serving or operated by individuals facing economic hardship – to make meaningful upgrades, like enhancing digital capabilities, improving kitchen operations and reimagining their dining spaces. Applications in Canada are open until June 30, 2025. Eligible, independent restaurants located in Toronto and Montreal are encouraged to apply.

"At American Express, we're proud to continue backing small restaurants that play such a vital role in our local communities," said Kerri-Ann Santaguida, Vice President and General Manager, Merchant Services, American Express Canada. "These restaurants are more than just places to dine — they are cultural and community anchors. This program is designed to invest in this important group of business owners so they are able to preserve what makes their restaurants so special."

Since launching in 2022, the Backing International Small Restaurants initiative has supported more than 135 restaurants worldwide. Among last year's Canadian recipients was Montréal's Bocadillo, a family-run restaurant that used its grant to expand its role as a hub for the city's music and dance community.

"The grant had allowed us to host more live music events, upgrade our sound system, and improve the dining experience for our guests, ultimately helping us strengthen our connection with our local community in Montreal," said Laura Uzcategui, owner of Bocadillo.

This year, Backing International Small Restaurants is bigger than ever and is open to applicants in three new countries — France, New Zealand, and Spain — in addition to restaurants in Australia, Canada, Japan, Mexico, and the U.K. The program is offering $1.45 million USD in funding to 100 restaurants so they can make critical improvements, like upgrading kitchen equipment and making improvements to their storefront.

"The IDA Foundation is excited to partner once again with American Express to launch the fourth year of the Backing International Small Restaurants program," said David Downey, Executive Director, IDA Foundation. "To empower these vital community anchors to thrive, this initiative provides essential support to the independent restaurants that are the heart and soul of our downtowns."

In addition to this program backing independent, small restaurants, Amex Canada is also demonstrating its support of the Canadian small business community through a grant and mentorship program run by DMZ at Toronto Metropolitan University. Funded by Amex Canada and administered by DMZ, 100 Canadian small businesses will be selected to each receive a $10,000 CAD grant and mentoring support.

About American Express

Amex (NYSE: AXP) is a global, premium payments and lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, Amex' brand is built on trust, security, and service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. With a hundred million merchant locations on our global network in over 200 countries and territories, we seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations.

For more information about American Express in Canada, visit amex.ca and connect with us on Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL DOWNTOWN ASSOCIATION FOUNDATION

The International Downtown Association Foundation is a charitable nonprofit organization working in collaboration with the International Downtown Association (IDA) to provide education, research, and support for creating prosperous city centers, commercial neighborhoods and livable urban places for all.

SOURCE American Express Canada

Media Contact: Maddie Geddes, [email protected]