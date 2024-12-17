Delivering excellence in healthcare and driving positive health outcomes for Canadians

BRAMPTON, ON, Dec. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - (TSX: L) – Loblaw Companies Limited ("Loblaw" or the "Company") announced today the establishment of a new committee of its Board of Directors entitled the Patient Care and Quality Committee. The decision to evolve its corporate governance framework was motivated by the Company's commitment to delivering excellence in healthcare, advancing patient safety and experience, and driving positive health outcomes for Canadians.

"Loblaw is committed to delivering excellent patient care and ensuring rigorous oversight of its healthcare-related services", said Galen G. Weston, Chair, Loblaw Board of Directors. "Through the Patient Care and Quality Committee, we will work with healthcare experts, regulators and professional bodies to ensure Loblaw continues to uphold the highest standards of patient care and safety."

The Patient Care and Quality Committee will be comprised of members of the Loblaw Board of Directors and be advised by independent external healthcare experts. The structure of the committee is based on the leading governance model adopted by top hospitals and healthcare institutions across the country, and will focus on quality improvement, health outcomes, critical incidents, and risk management for the Company's healthcare-focused operations, including Shoppers Drug Mart, Loblaw Pharmacies, and Lifemark.

In the evolving Canadian healthcare system, pharmacists are being called upon to provide more primary care for patients and play an increasing role in alleviating pressure on existing healthcare resources and practitioners. Across Canada, the expanded scope of practice for pharmacists provides the opportunity to ease the burden on emergency services and improve health outcomes and access for patients, especially those living with chronic conditions.

"Shoppers Drug Mart is proud of the contribution being made at its nearly 1,400 Associate-owned locations across the country to improve the lives and health of Canadians," said Jeff Leger, President, Shoppers Drug Mart. "The Patient Care and Quality Committee will help ensure we continue to deliver the care our patients rely on today while also preparing our team of dedicated professionals for the changing healthcare landscape of the future."

"As the pharmacy profession in Canada takes on an expanded role in primary care, I look forward to seeing a positive impact of this enhanced corporate governance on the public," Beverley Zwicker, CEO and Registrar, Nova Scotia College of Pharmacists.

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,500 corporate franchised and Associate-owned locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and Associate-owners employ more than 220,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

Loblaw's purpose — Live Life Well® — puts first the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion transactions annually in the Company's stores. Loblaw is positioned to meet and exceed those needs in many ways: convenient locations; more than 1,100 grocery stores that span the value spectrum from discount to specialty; full-service pharmacies at nearly 1,400 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® locations and close to 500 Loblaw locations; PC Financial® services; Joe Fresh® fashion and family apparel; and four of Canada's top-consumer brands in Life Brand®, Farmer's MarketTM, no name® and President's Choice®.

SOURCE Loblaw Companies Limited

For more information: [email protected]