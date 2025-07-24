BRAMPTON, ON, July 24, 2025 /CNW/ - (TSX: L) – Loblaw Companies Limited ("Loblaw" or "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors approved a stock split of the Company's outstanding common shares ("Common Shares"). The split will be implemented by way of a stock dividend where Loblaw will issue to shareholders three additional Common Shares for each Common Share held (i.e. a four-for-one stock split). The stock split will be effective at the close of business on August 18, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2025.

Loblaw is undertaking the stock split to ensure its Common Shares remain accessible to retail investors and thousands of employees who participate in the Company's Employee Share Ownership Plan, and to improve the liquidity of the Common Shares. The stock split will not dilute shareholders' equity. As the aggregate declared amount of the stock dividend on the Common Shares is nominal, there will be no Canadian income tax payable by shareholders related to this corporate action. For more information, shareholders should consult with their own tax advisor.

The Common Shares will begin trading ex-dividend (post-split) on the Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening of business on August 19, 2025. Common shares will trade on a "due bill" basis from the opening of business on August 14, 2025 until the close of business on August 18, 2025, inclusively, where shares will carry the right to receive the additional shares to be issued in connection with the stock dividend.

Loblaw is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, other health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,800 locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and Associate-owners employ more than 220,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

Loblaw's purpose – Live Life Well® – puts first the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion transactions annually in the company's stores. Loblaw is positioned to meet and exceed those needs in many ways: convenient locations; more than 1,100 grocery stores that span the value spectrum from discount to specialty; full-service pharmacies at nearly 1,400 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® locations and in close to 500 grocery stores; PC Financial® services; Joe Fresh® fashion and family apparel; and four of Canada's top-consumer brands in Life Brand®, Farmer's Market™, no name® and President's Choice®. For more information, visit Loblaw's website at www.loblaw.ca and Loblaw's issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

