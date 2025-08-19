BRAMPTON, ON, Aug. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - (TSX: L) — Loblaw Companies Limited ("Loblaw") announced today the completion of its previously announced four-for-one stock split of its common shares ("Common Shares"), by way of a stock dividend. Shareholders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2025 received three additional Common Shares for each Common Share held. The Common Shares will trade on a post-split basis as of market open on August 19, 2025.

About Loblaw Companies Limited



Loblaw is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, other health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,800 locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and Associate-owners employ more than 220,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

Loblaw's purpose – Live Life Well® – puts first the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion transactions annually in the company's stores. Loblaw is positioned to meet and exceed those needs in many ways: convenient locations; more than 1,100 grocery stores that span the value spectrum from discount to specialty; full-service pharmacies at nearly 1,400 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® locations and in close to 500 grocery stores; PC Financial® services; Joe Fresh® fashion and family apparel; and four of Canada's top-consumer brands in Life Brand®, Farmer's Market™, no name® and President's Choice®. For more information, visit Loblaw's website at www.loblaw.ca and Loblaw's issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

