The solar array is expected to generate up to 25% of the total energy consumed at the company's largest distribution centre while contributing to its net-zero goals.

BRAMPTON, ON, July 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Loblaw Companies Limited is taking a powerful step towards expanding its renewable energy ambitions, with the planned installation of Canada's largest rooftop solar system at its East Gwillimbury Distribution Centre in Ontario. The 7.5 MW installation will cover approximately 435,000 square feet of roof space – equivalent to the size of more than seven football fields – and generate over 8,500,000 kWh annually of clean on-site power. This installation is targeted to generate up to 25 per cent of the total electricity consumed at the Distribution Centre (DC).

Loblaw's East Gwillimbury Distribution Centre (CNW Group/Loblaw Companies Limited)

"From the moment we began construction on our East Gwillimbury Distribution Centre, we knew we needed to take full advantage of the rooftop space to generate clean, renewable energy for the facility," explained Tom Marson, VP, Building Technology & Energy, Loblaw Companies Limited. "This solar installation will work alongside several other sustainable features at the DC, including fully-electric shunt trucks, and advanced building energy management systems."

"This installation clearly demonstrates our commitment to taking decisive action as we work to achieve net-zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2040 for our enterprise operating footprint," added Marson.

Loblaw will partner again with Great Circle Solar, a leader in Canadian renewable energy, to develop, own and operate this system. The two companies have worked together since 2012 to achieve a growing number of distributed energy solutions, including rooftop solar energy, at over 90 projects at our facilities and communities across Canada.

"This marque project will be operational in 2026. It is by far the largest of its kind ever contracted in Canada and one of the largest on a single rooftop in North America. It marks a significant milestone in our important partnership with Loblaw," said Clarke Herring, President, Great Circle Solar. "For over a decade, we've worked side by side to bring renewable energy solutions to communities across Canada. Loblaw's continued leadership and long-term commitment to clean renewable energy is consistent and evident."

For nearly two decades, Loblaw has remained committed to fighting climate change. In 2024, the company achieved a 16% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions (vs. 2020 baseline) and invested over $40 million in more than 500 carbon reduction projects.

To learn more about these initiatives and others like them, please visit loblaw.ca/responsibility and download a copy of the Loblaw Companies 2024 Live Life Well® Report.

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, and healthcare services, other health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,800 locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and Associate-owners employ more than 220,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

Loblaw's purpose – Live Life Well® – puts first the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion transactions annually in the company's stores. Loblaw is positioned to meet and exceed those needs in many ways: convenient locations; more than 1,100 grocery stores that span the value spectrum from discount to specialty; full-service pharmacies at nearly 1,400 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® locations and in close to 500 grocery stores; PC Financial® services; Joe Fresh® fashion and family apparel; and four of Canada's top-consumer brands in Life Brand®, Farmer's Market™, no name® and President's Choice®. For more information, visit Loblaw's website at www.loblaw.ca

About Great Circle Solar

Founded in 2011, Great Circle Solar manages approximately $3 billion in operational solar assets in North America, including one of the largest independently managed portfolios of commercial rooftop solar assets.

GCS is active in the full life cycle of solar asset creation, operation and return realization. We partner with load customers, real estate portfolios owners and institutional investors to bring on-site distributed energy and renewable energy to life.

SOURCE Loblaw Companies Limited

[email protected]